Xbox Game Pass welcomes GTA San Andreas, Forza Horizon 5 and more in November | Games

🎮 Moving Out and Kingom Two Crowns are free Xbox games in November
November’s Xbox Game Pass brings definitive issue of GTA: San Andreas, Forza Horizon 5 and more — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft
While the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy doesn’t allow you to purchase the games individually, only GTA: San Andreas will be added to the Xbox Game Pass for consoles on November 11th. Gamers can revisit the classic with visual and performance improvements, including GTA 5-inspired aiming system, higher resolution, higher quality textures and more.
Forza Horizon 5 is also one of the big releases of the month that hits the Xbox Game Pass as early as November 9th for PC, console and cloud. The sequel to the racing series draws attention to the photorealistic visuals and high-speed races that now take place in Mexico. Remembering that all games published by Xbox Game Studios enter the Xbox Game Pass from the day of release.
GTA: San Andreas will be visually remastered in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and may be used to receive virtual reality support — Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games
It is also worth mentioning the entry of It Takes Two in the catalogue. The critically and fan-acclaimed game focuses on co-op and is from the same developer as The Way Out. It will be possible to play from November 4th on PC, consoles and in the cloud. Below are all the announcements for the November Xbox Game Pass.
- Minecraft: Java and Bedrock (PC) Editions – November 2;
- Unpacking (PC, console, cloud) – November 2nd;
- It Takes Two (PC, console, cloud) – November 4th;
- Kill it with Fire (PC, console, cloud) – November 4th;
- Forza Horizon 5 (PC, console, cloud) – November 9th;
- Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9th;*
- Football Manager 2022 – Xbox Edition (PC, console, cloud) – November 9th;*
- GTA: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition (console) – November 11th;
- One Step from Eden (Console and PC) – November 11th.
*Football Manager 2022 has no confirmed release in Brazil, that is, it can be left out here. O TechAll contacted Xbox to understand if the game is available for Brazilian users, but still has no response.
As the Xbox Game Pass catalog rotates, another six games will also leave the service starting Nov. 15, Microsoft announced. This means players have a few days to enjoy Final Fantasy 7 HD, Planet Coaster, Star Renegades, Streets of Rogue, The Gardens Between and River City Girls at no additional cost.
With information from Xbox Wire