Young man gets purple fingers after contact with gongolo: ‘Total despair’

Merchant Tassynara Cristina Oliveira Vargas, 25, was left with two purple fingers, with an appearance of necrosis, and a yellowish toenail after having contact with a gongolo that was inside a tennis shoe. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The young woman had put on her sneakers to go to work and when she arrived at the store, she noticed the animal, also known as snake lice, inside the shoe. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Tassynara said that he removed the animal, killed it, put his sneakers back on and continued to work.

Only when she got home did she notice the injuries caused by the gongolo. “I went into total despair when I saw my foot like this, I started screaming and asking for help. I started washing and none of that stain came out. At that time I didn’t even remember the gongolo, so I ran to the hospital. It was really ugly”, he explained.

At the health unit, Tassynara told the doctors about the gongolo. According to the young woman, only the third health professional she talked to knew how to diagnose what had happened.

According to information from the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Minas Gerais, gongolos are arthropods that live in humid places. They produce and release a toxic secretion containing irritating and pigmenting agents, which, in contact with human skin, can lead to “superficial necrosis”.

“It doesn’t hurt, it just itches and it looks nasty. The doctor explained that it can still flake off, the nail can fall out, and my fingers should be stained for seven to fifteen days,” said Tassynara.

