Yudi Tamashiro asks Mila to marry him: ‘She said yes’ | celebrities



Yudi Tamashiro and Mila are engaged – instagram reproduction

Yudi Tamashiro and Mila are engagedinstagram reproduction

Published 11/01/2021 09:36

Rio – Yudi Tamashiro and Mila are engaged. The singer told the news through her Instagram, this Sunday, the 31st. “I said yes to our love one more time… Do you know why? When I think of everything I want for my future, you are there with me. A life is close to everything I still want to live by your side When I look into your eyes I see God And he who has blessed us from the beginning and showed me it was always you I love you my love Spelling …BRIDE”, he wrote.

The presenter also spoke about the special moment through his social network. “She said yes! God is proof that our love can overcome everything, because today He is the center of our relationship. I can’t believe that I’m going to marry my first love since I was 7 years old. Today I see that God will never Forget our most sincere requests with an open heart. When the time is right, things happen, love. I love you so much.”

Some famous celebrated their engagement. “Beautiful God bless this union a lot!!! Very happy for you!!”, wrote Maisa Silva. “Congratulations brother!!! May God guide your path!”, highlighted Arthur Aguiar.

Yudi and Mila were together for seven years and separated. After a while, the two reconciled and assumed they had rekindled their romance at the end of August.