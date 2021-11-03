2 heroes were cut from the original script, says Chloé Zhao

Chloe Zhao revealed, in an interview with Fandom, that the already extensive list of heroes that are part of the team of eternal it was almost a little bigger – according to her, the first version of the script had two more protagonists, in addition to the ten that ended up in the final version.

“When I first read the script, there were 12 characters. 12 Eternals.“, she commented, without giving details of which heroes were cut, and at what point in the production process.

The director reflected, however, on how she balanced the screen time of the ten Eternals that are in the film. “Some characters don’t need a lot of time. It’s about what they do when they’re on the scene, how memorable they are“he commented.

“When we look at the ten individuals that make up the team, we see ten different aspects of human nature. They’ve been on this planet for so long… What they’ve become says a lot about who we are. remember each one well, that they have the same weight – not the same screen time, but the same weight in the story“, he explained further.

Created in 1976 in the comics, the eternal are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The movie’s cast has Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, among other stars. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021 in Brazil.

