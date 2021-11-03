20 years ago, Vasco was 7-1 at Guarani with a show by Romário in response to Felipão | Vasco

At a time when the present doesn’t help, the Vasco fans can turn to the glorious past to create hope in the search for access to Serie A and inspiration with an eye on the next duel, against Guarani, on Thursday, at 7pm, in Campinas.

The biggest rout of the clash was conquered 20 years ago: Vasco scored 7-1 in a show by Romário, who was starting an arm wrestling match with Luiz Felipe Scolari, then coach of the Seleção.

In 2001, Romário scored four goals in Vasco’s 7-1 rout over Guarani

Although Vasco still had other starring players like Helton, Gilberto, Jorginho, Juninho Paulista and Euller, the club also coexisted with the crowd’s demands. Months before the rout over Bugre, he had lost the state decision to Flamengo and was eliminated from the Libertadores by Boca Juniores with two defeats (1-0 and 3-0). This after making a flawless first phase in continental competition.

1 out of 5 Romário was on the cover of “O Globo” with the four goals scored in Vasco 7×1 Guarani — Photo: Reproduction/O Globo Collection Romário was on the cover of “O Globo” with the four goals scored in Vasco 7×1 Guarani — Photo: Reproduction/O Globo Collection

Four days before Vasco x Guarani – played on a Sunday afternoon, August 5, 2001 – Felipão announced the list of those called up for the duel with Paraguay. It contained the names of Marcelinho Paraíba and Élber, but not Romário. At the time, the Brazilian team was in a worrying fourth place in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers. Officially, the coach justified the absence of Baixinho as follows:

– It’s a matter of the moment. Now I think that these players called up are in better physical and technical condition than he is – Felipão told Folha de S. Paulo.

The truth is that Scolari was scolding Romario because the ace asked not to play in the Copa América claiming he would undergo eye surgery – he only went to do it on August 24, a month after the end of the South American competition . It was not known at the time, but the story of Baixinho with Amarelinha was coming to an end.

End of fast and show against Bugre

Official versions aside, the fact is that Baixinho needed to give an answer to Felipão. After all, he was living an unusual career fast. He hadn’t scored in official matches since May 9, 2001 – the last one had been noted in the victory by 3-1 over Deportes Concepción-CHI -, almost three months before the match against Guarani.

During this interval, in early July, he scored twice in friendlies played during his trip to Mexico against locals León (3-1) and Tigres (2-2), one in each game. The trip to the country and a visit to Cancun during a time when he was recovering from an injury also generated discord. In addition, in the first two official post-trip commitments, he went blank and played poorly in draws against Boca Juniors (2 to 2), for Mercosul, and Gama (0 to 0), in his debut at the 2001 Brazilian Nationals.

Anyway, Shorty was under pressure. And pressure was on himself. In 20 minutes, from 16 to 36 of the first half, he scored four goals. Two penalties and two first. Added to that, he gave a letter pass to Juninho to suffer one of the penalties he converted.

Once the game was over, as the arm wrestling with Felipão was still in the beginning, Baixinho didn’t open fire against the coach of the Seleção. He even admitted that he was below his ideal physical condition, but modesty went far when he addressed the technical issue.

– For me, I’m still the best at what I do. Physically I’m not in ideal condition, but I have to respect the decision. Everyone sees football from a different angle.

Despite the usual hardship, Romário avoided friction with Felipão and showed himself confident that he would soon return to the squad if he physically improved.

– There’s no answer. Today the team has a command, and the commander thinks the others are better than me. Now I have to get back in shape to get back to the national team. No heartache, no sadness, nothing. I’m sure I’m going back to the national team against Argentina and I’m working for that. If I’m better physically, I’m sure the coach will call me.

In search of the 800 goal and pressure from Bebeto in Felipão

Romário was still far from the 1002 goals with which he ended his career in 2007, but he was approaching the 800 mark. With the four goals against Guarani, he reached 795.

– I still live from scoring goals and I’m always under pressure. When I pass a game without scoring, the charge appears. Hopefully these five goals come as quickly as possible and, above all, are important to lead Vasco to victories.

The 800th goal came two months later, on October 6, 2001. The mark was reached when Romário scored the first of three in the 5-1 rout over Flamengo. In that Brazilian, Baixinho also recorded two other hat tricks, against Cruzeiro (3 to 0) and São Paulo (7 to 1).

In the rout over Bugre, Bebeto was present at Social de São Januário, Romario’s historical partner in the pair that won the fourth for the Seleção in 1994. day before Baixinho’s concert.

And Bebeto tried to put pressure on Felipão’s shoulders after Romário’s four goals.

– Felipão must already be sad for not having taken Romario to the Seleção. I’m sure he’ll think straight and see that Romario is essential. He is fundamental for Brazil to reach the World Cup. When the chance comes, he doesn’t waste it – Bebeto stated.

End of fight: Romário is top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, but is out of the penta

Felipão didn’t want to swallow Romário and he did well, as the team won the penta a year later. In 2001, however, it is also not possible to say that the ace was on the bottom. With 21 goals, he ended up as the top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals.

On May 6, 2002, when he announced the squad without Romário, Felipão confirmed that Baixinho’s request not to play in Copa América had an influence on the final list.

The ace, however, did not accept the arguments of the former commander, who had just become an eternal enemy. Three days after the summons, at a press conference at Vasco-Barra, he released the word.

– I have a clear conscience because I know what I agreed with him, and he also knows. One day the truth will come out. He knows a lot that Murtosa, I and I talked in the team’s hotel room. My request was to stay at Vasco playing and making a stronger pre-season, as I came from a leg injury. I only had ten days to recover, I was physically ill and I hadn’t surrendered as much against Uruguay as I could.

The game against Uruguay to which Romário referred, a 1-0 defeat of the Brazilian team on July 1, 2001, was his last with Amarelinha in official matches.

4 of 5 Romário gave a press conference three days after he was not invited by Felipão — Photo: Reproduction/O Globo Collection Romário gave a press conference three days after he was not summoned by Felipão — Photo: Reproduction/O Globo Collection