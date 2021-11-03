25 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (2)

Are you enjoying the holiday around? So, it just got better. Connect to these temporarily free apps found on the Play Store to spice up your Android phone experience.

Scanning the Canaltech found 25 applications on offer, including tools for everyday life, various mobile games and icon packs to give the main screen a fresh look.

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to your Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Apps

Games

Dungeon Corp. SUPER (An automatic collecting game!) ($6.99) – RPG

League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) (BRL 0.99) – Action

Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG (R$ 18.99) – RPG

Cooking Love Premium: kitchen, restaurant game (BRL 5.49) – Casual

Evertale (BRL 0.99) – RPG

Building a VIP Ship (Grow Spaceship) (BRL 9.99) – Action

Mystery of Fortune 2 (BRL 17.99) – Action

Stories: Your Choice (novels) (R$ 18.99) – Casual

Cyber ​​Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG (R$2.20) – Action

Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG ($18.9) – RPG

CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy

Message Quest – The Fantastic Adventures of Feste (BRL 7.99) – Casual

Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror

Data Defense (BRL 12.99) – Casual

Final Castle Defense: idle RPG (BRL 5.99) – RPG

icon packs

