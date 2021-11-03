3G gives up control of Americanas to unify companies and puts 15% poison pill | Business

The trio of 3G partners decided to give up ownership of Americanas, a company they have held for 40 years. The non-trivial decision to dilute command in the market, without premium, responds to the demands of minority shareholders and analysts for simplification of the company’s corporate structure, which had united physical and online operations in one company and the controlling holding in another.

Americanas SA will absorb Lojas Americanas and each shareholder of LAME3 and LAME4 will receive 0.186 shares of AMER3. The 3G partners will have 29.2% of the consolidated company. The way to ensure that the former controlling shareholder has a relevant participation and presence as a reference shareholder will not be done through complex seams in shareholders’ agreements or external vehicles, but through a 15% poison pill, thus also blocking competitors or eventual adventurers.

Currently, the controllers have 38.2% of Lojas Americanas, with 60.8% of the common ones.

The operational union, announced in April, was expected and pleased the market, but the composition of the holding, which aimed precisely at maintaining control, ended up knocking out the share by more than 50%. The reaction surprised and made controllers Jorge Paulo Lemman, Marcel Telles and Beto Sicupira re-discuss with the board the paths for Americanas.

“Everything in life has a maturation. Like good wines, they decant, creating body, creating new perspectives. I think that’s what happened,” Miguel Gutierrez, president of Lojas Americanas, told Pipeline. He recognizes the negative reaction of the market since the announcement of the reorganization and highlights the focus, at first, on the speed of integration of operations and synergy gains – and from there the company began to review the next steps. “It is not a simple decision, but what is prevailing is common sense and a vision that generates value in the long term.”

The unification should increase the liquidity of the shares and could also eliminate the discount that the holding structure placed on LAME3 and LAME4, which reached 40%. Instead of three roles, the company has only one. “Certainly with this step, the holding discount ceases to exist”, says Gutierrez.

Itaú BBA’s estimate, made when the company announced that it was studying the topic, on October 18, is that the merger could give an upside at exactly 40% for the role of Lojas Americanas. The market reaction should be positive, as the merger is what the minority shareholders asked for and the exchange ratio is also within the initial projections. Citi already pointed 29.1% to the current controllers, considering the market price.

Before the definition, the company evaluated the governance of 100 companies, considering, for example, how they treat poison pills and in what percentages – triggers are more common at 30%, but there are other companies with half of that.

The company maintains the study to migrate to the American market. The difference is that, before, the plan was to list the holding there and leave the operating company at B3. Now, the assessment will be to migrate the operating company to a stock exchange in the United States, eventually with BDRs in Brazil – processes that will also go through meetings after the management’s proposals.

“I believe that this new stage does not postpone the timetable for issuance in the United States. We have a well-defined ritual, which will continue to be pursued”, says the CEO. “This early stage, of negotiating a single share in Brazil, will greatly simplify understanding. The complex structure always leaves room for misinterpretations and, with this new proposal, it is better for those who ask and for those who answer.”

The proposal to unify the shareholding bases will be taken to the extraordinary meetings of the two companies on December 10th. The council, with a term until 2023, is not expected to change.