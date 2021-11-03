4-year-old girl found after 18 days missing in Australia | World

Cleo Smith disappeared on October 16 from the tent where she was camping with her family in the state of Western Australia, triggering a frantic search for land, air and sea that mobilized 100 agents.
- SEE TOO: video shows the moment when Cleo Smith is found in Australia
See the moment when a 4-year-old girl is found after 18 days missing in Australia
Australian police even offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($750,000, or about R$4.2 million) for information that could help find her.
Amid fears that a tragedy had occurred, the girl was found alone in a house in Carnarvon, near where she disappeared, state police said.
“One of the agents lifted her into his arms and asked, ‘What’s your name?'” Deputy Deputy Col Blanch reported in a statement. “She said, ‘My name is Cleo’.”
Blanch told local radio that she saw “experienced detectives crying with relief” after Cleo was found.
Image shows pajamas similar to the one Cleo Smith was wearing when she disappeared — Photo: Western Australia Police Force via AFP
Police arrested a 36-year-old man with no ties to his family after breaking into the house during the night. this Wednesday (Tuesday in Brazil).
The child was returned to his parents shortly thereafter and his mother, Ellie, expressed her relief on social media. “Our family is complete again.”
Ellie Smith had also reported on social media the anguish she felt when she opened the tent and saw that her eldest daughter was not there.
The family went camping for the weekend at Blowholes, in the town of Macleod, about 1,000 km north of the city of Perth. Her parents even saw Cleo at dawn, but by 6:30 am, when they woke up, she was gone.
Map shows the location of the town of Macleon, where 4-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared — Photo: g1