40% of Breast Cancer Patients Do Not Return to Work Two Years After Diagnosis, Research Says | undertake

October, official awareness month for the breast cancer , has come to an end, but another theme is recurring throughout the year: the high rate of women who do not return to work after beating the disease.

A survey by Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo (Icesp) shows that the return to work rate of women after two years of breast cancer diagnosis is 60%, therefore, 40% end up not returning to their activities. This number is higher than in the Netherlands, for example, where the Colonel Institute of Occupational Health, in Amsterdam, did the same study and found that the number of patients who do not relocate reaches 36%.

The more extensive and more rigorous treatment than other types of cancer diseases is mentioned as one of the reasons. Others may be linked to the unwelcoming and inclusive work environment.

According to the study, the lack of adjustments in the work environment, a necessary condition for the patient to deal with the adverse effects of the treatment or the lack of time for exams and consultations, were the main factors for leaving the job: only 29% of patients who participated in the survey got this kind of flexibility.

During treatment, Brazilian law guarantees that they have access to sick pay, FGTS withdrawal, income tax exemption and access to treatment by the Unified Health System (SUS). Despite these rights, according to Lu Braga, volunteer of cancer patients for over 20 years, a problem that afflicts patients is that not everyone who is cured is able to return to work or relocate due to physical and emotional sequelae.

“Because it does not guarantee job stability, as in cases of pregnant women, the oncologic patient, already emotionally shaken, tends to be more harmed, since there is no specific law for cancer patients“, says Lu Braga. “However, the dismissal cannot occur due to discrimination due to the fact that the employee has a serious illness”, he completes.

Despite the number of Brazilian companies engaged with the campaign Pink October increasing every year, she says that it is still necessary to do more awareness-raising work with the company’s employees and think about the necessary adaptations and flexibility to accommodate these women.

And it is always good to remember: “Cancer is curable and the best medicine is prevention”, concludes Lu Braga. With the advancement of medicine, after the disease was diagnosed, the average cure for the patient with breast cancer is up to 75% – with a 95% chance in early stage cases.