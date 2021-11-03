5G auction will stimulate 4G coverage in the field – 11/02/2021 – Market

Agribusiness is pointed out as one of the biggest beneficiaries with the arrival of 5G in events and ceremonies with the participation of Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications, Tereza Cristina, of Agriculture, and other government representatives.

The sector’s expectations are also high, but on a step lower: the auction should actually stimulate the implementation of 4G in rural areas.

Expanding connectivity through 4G is a goal of the Ministry of Agriculture itself. In May, the folder published a study by Esalq USP stating that it is necessary to install antennas in 4,400 existing towers and implement another 15,182 to cover the signal in the field. Projections with 5G, whose auction is scheduled for this Thursday (4), are not mentioned in the diagnosis.

For Gregory Riordam, president of ConectarAgro, an association that encourages connectivity in the field, the estimate is that the expansion of 4G in remote areas will occur in view of the requirements imposed on operators that acquire frequencies in the auction. According to him, the situation today is “ZeroG” in many locations.

“4G fully meets field applications. The auction brings a mechanism to extend or expand this more adequate connectivity, which is 4G, increasing coverage beyond the very low number we have today,” he says.

The Ministry of Agriculture says that 23% of agricultural space, which it considers more than households, has some internet coverage. Data from Cetic.br show that 26% of people in rural areas have never accessed the internet, a rate that is 12% in urban areas. The Pnad TIC 2019, by IBGE, reveals that, for the first time, more than half of households in rural areas are connected to the internet.

The residential sign, however, does not guarantee that the entire cultivation space in agricultural areas is covered, which would be essential for activities related to so-called precision agriculture, with machinery and crops connected through sensors.

Agro is a target of the government in 5G marketing actions, with several public tests of the technology in rural properties. It is a strategy that makes sense even to the private sector. Connecting a strong sector to the national GDP would guarantee more competitiveness in global trade.

In addition, the 5G auction became one of the flags of the Bolsonaro government, which made efforts to hold the auction in 2021, before the election year. Despite the president’s fall in popularity, part of the support still comes from the rural sector.

The support of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front for the release of the Fust (Fund for the Universalization of Telecommunications Services) for the expansion of internet access was also fundamental for approving the agenda, which had been paralyzed in Congress for over ten years.

The fund has raised more than R$ 20 billion since 2001, but it was not destined to the sector, but to maintain the Union’s primary surplus. At the end of last year, Bolsonaro released the fund to expand access to the internet, which will impact rural areas.

The deployment of 5G in agribusiness is usually associated with autonomous tractors and images captured by drones in high resolution and displayed in real time on a tablet, but this scenario is distant for most farms in Brazil. Needs such as the identification of the health status of crops by sensors and efficient irrigation are more palpable and urgent.

“In the future, when we have all the territory dominated, 5G will allow more specific applications and high transmission capacity. But the producer’s first problem is not to connect his machine, it’s to make the guy who drives the harvester able to talk by cell phone with whoever is in the workshop,” adds Riordam.

On a need basis, producers, especially small ones, need a stable cell signal to be able to communicate.

“With the number of offline establishments, even 2G in the field would help. It is urgently necessary to reduce the percentage of offline properties because this internet void affects security, distance learning, the work of the farmer”, says Joaci Medeiros, coordinator technician of the CNA Institute.

The total coverage of internet in the countryside depends on public policies, even more for family farmers, responsible for about 20% of the gross value of national agriculture and who lack basic digital education to be included in the economy.

For the private sector, agro is also seen as a revenue driver in both the short and long term.

Pietro Labriola, President of TIM in Brazil and Conexis, which brings together the major operators, says that Brazil will only be able to meet the demand for food if it bets on technological expansion. He points out that the country will be responsible for 40% of global food production in 2050, according to FAO.

“We work with agribusiness being the business that will grow the most in the Brazilian economy in the next 20 years. It would not be particularly smart not to work with this sector”, says Labriola.

According to him, agro is not among the main areas of 5G development in other countries and this could be advantageous for Brazil. “Why doesn’t agro show up? Because this benchmark [ponto de referência] does not exist. Brazil is a leader,” he says.

Demand for 5G in the field is inevitable in the long run, according to another industry executive. He says that as technologies spread with 4G coverage, producers will tend to install new devices to ensure more productivity, which will require faster connection.

For the short term, operators are already working in a market niche that sells closed solutions for farms, such as private 5G networks and platforms that connect machines and sensors according to the needs of the contractor.