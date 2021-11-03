6 foods that fight the problem







How to get rid of cellulite Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

How to get rid of cellulite is one of the biggest questions, especially among women. Although it doesn’t cause any kind of health problem and doesn’t bother some people, for others the marks are not welcome at all.

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, gynoid lipodystrophy – the clinical name of the condition – is simply a deposit of fat under the skin, which does not cause any harm to the body. However, it is a fact that a healthy lifestyle, regular physical activity and a balanced diet are great tools to end cellulite.

Therefore, we invited the nutritionist Juliana Vieira, so that she could help us with a functional diet to fight the marks. Check out:

How to get rid of cellulite

1 – Pineapple

Considered a super fruit, Pineapple has special components that help improve the appearance of the skin and fight cellulite. “It is rich in bromelain, an enzyme that acts as an anti-inflammatory and helps to fight skin irregularities”, says Juliana.

2 – Avocado

Another superfood, avocado has large amounts of good fat and is a powerful fruit for disease prevention. “Excellent source of anti-cellulite nutrients, such as vitamin B, C and E and glutathione – a known antioxidant”, reveals the nutritionist.

3 – Chia

Little used by Brazilians, however, a true darling of nutritionists. “It contains omega 3, which has an anti-inflammatory action, thus improving the appearance of cellulite”, says the expert.

4 – Garlic

A typically Brazilian seasoning and used all over the world. In addition to adding a delicious flavor to practically all dishes, it also has functional properties against cellulite. “It speeds up metabolism and helps reduce fat deposits in the body,” says Juliana.

5 – Fruits rich in vitamin C

“This nutrient is a powerful antioxidant and acts against free radicals. It is responsible for the production of collagen, an essential substance for skin firmness”, says the nutritionist. According to the professional, good options for fruits rich in vitamin C are citrus fruits, such as: strawberry, orange, acerola and lemon.

6 – Green tea

How to get rid of cellulite during the afternoon snack? Add some green tea. According to Juliana, the drink “has a diuretic action, therefore, it helps to fight water retention”, a factor that hinders the appearance of cellulite.

Source: Health in Dia