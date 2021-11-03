6 shares to have a chance of winning more than 3% this Wednesday, according to Ágora and BTG

This Wednesday (3) arrives with a busy schedule, both in Brazil and abroad, which will give rise to much volatility in the market. Outside, the main event of the day is the announcement, at 3 pm, of the decision by the Fomc, the American equivalent to the Copom, on the US interest rate and the prospects for withdrawing economic stimulus – the well-known tapering.

This way, our Copom released the minutes of its last meeting, when he decided to accelerate the pace of Selic’s rise to 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year. The reading of the minutes by analysts is that the tone is more “hawkish”, that is, prone to further monetary tightening to contain inflation. With this, the market is already speculating that the basic interest rate could rise, even more, 4 percentage points until the first quarter of 2022.

In the political field, expectations are up to the vote of the PEC of Precatório by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. Its approval would reduce investor tensions in relation to fiscal uncertainty, although in practice it means allowing the government to spend more, which compromises the public debt and, by extension, the interest rate curve, impacting the entire market.

However, if you need or want to trade your portfolio on Wednesday, despite all the uncertainties, it is worth checking the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to anticipate very short-term trends. O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments have already released their tips for today.

As always, remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

Also follow the investment methodology recommended by analysts.

BTG Pactual Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Vulcabras VULC3 9.06 9.24 1.99% 9.34 3.09% 8.91 Iochpe-Maxion MYPK3 17.12 17.44 1.87% 17.65 3.10% 16.81 Goal GOLL4 16.55 16.85 1.81% 16.99 2.66% 16.29

Now Investments Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Santander SANB11 36.3 36.83 1.46% 36.03 Alive VIVT3 46.67 47.36 1.48% 46.3 Tent TREND3 18.54 18.82 1.51% 18.4

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset opens with a gap, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

