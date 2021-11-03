64% of Brazilians disapprove of Bolsonaro government, says poll





The most recent survey by the Ipespe Institute, released on Wednesday 3, showed that the Jair Bolsonaro government is still down. Altogether, 64% of those interviewed disapprove of the current administration and 54% evaluated the performance of the federal government as bad or very bad.

The survey reveals stability in the president’s indices, which varied within the margin of error.

Positive mentions to the current administration amounted to 24%, the index was 23% in the previous survey. The approval was stagnant at 30%.

The survey also measured the perception of the news in relation to the government. In all, 59% of Brazilians believe that the information disclosed was unfavorable. Only 7% pointed to an opposite scenario.

Asked what was the most read or heard topic about the current government recently, respondents pointed to the false information disclosed by Bolsonaro about the Covid-19 vaccine’s relationship with AIDS (25%). In second place are tied (6%) to Covid’s CPI, the government’s disregard for the pandemic and the new Auxílio Brasil.

The survey was carried out between the 25th and 28th of October and interviewed a thousand people by telephone. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points and the confidence index is 95.5%.

See the full survey:

2021_10 IPESPE RESEARCH REPORT – PRESIDENTIAL EVALUATION AND 2022 ELECTION

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital