7 people convicted of offensive messages against Miss Provence, France | World

The French justice condemned this Wednesday (3) seven people for publishing anti-Semitic messages against April Benayoum, winner of Miss Provence and one of the finalists of Miss France.

Four women and three men will have to pay compensation to Benayoum and various anti-racist associations, in addition to fines ranging from €300 to €800 (from R$2,000 to R$5.2 thousand, approximately).

Four convicts will also need to attend a two-day “citizenship course”. Despite the conviction, the Prosecutor’s Office had asked for tougher sentences: two months of parole for the seven convicts and an eighth man — who was acquitted.

April Benayoum was attacked after saying in Miss Provence that her passion for geography was perhaps due to her origins: her mother is Serbo-Croat and her father, Italo-Israeli.

The statement generated hateful messages on the internet, such as “I vote against the Jew”, “Miss Provence is Israeli, that bitch” and “I boycott Israel” — examples of messages that were read by the president of the Paris court who tried the case.

During the process, the defendants admitted to writing the messages, but none of them acknowledged that they were anti-Semitic. Some claimed to have acted on behalf of the Palestinian cause.

For the judges, however, the messages did express “a rejection of the person because of his origin” or “his supposed religion”, “both for content and context”.

