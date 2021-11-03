8-year-old boy is the youngest Brazilian to be accepted into an international high IQ club | education

Gustavo’s mother talks to the boy and says: “you’re not better than anyone else, okay? Never forget that”.

Is that, at age 8, he plays guitar, guitar, keyboard, ukelele and bass, still ventures on drums and harmonica, knows practically all Beatles songs, installs operating systems on computers… and it’s the youngest Brazilian to be part of Mensa, an international society of people with high intelligence quotient (IQ). Practically a “genius club”.

The child is still in elementary school at a private school in São Paulo, but he already has the promise of a scholarship at Logos University International (Unilogos), in the United States.

Gustavo’s mother, Luciane Saldanha, says that she had never suspected of any exceptionality in her son’s intelligence. As a baby, he took longer than average to learn to speak: he only uttered his first words when he was almost 3 years old.

“We just noticed that he was more restless and curious. In the playroom, I wanted to play with the TV or the intercom. He had different interests, but nothing that, for the family, was a sign of superior intelligence”, says the mother.

In 2018, at age 5, Gustavo learned to sing five Beatles songs for the Mother’s Day presentation at school. That’s when his performance started to draw attention: he quickly memorized the lyrics, even though he didn’t know English.

From the time of waking up to the time of going to bed, the soundtrack of the Saldanha house was in charge of the Liverpool band. In his leisure time, the boy started to attend performances by cover ensembles and take guitar and guitar lessons.

At the start of the pandemic, however, concerts were interrupted, and the school canceled face-to-face activities. What seemed like a path to boredom turned out to be an opportunity to discover a new passion: technology.

“In a short time, my son was already in love with meeting platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. It even started tinkering with operating systems and turning Windows into a Mac,” says Luciane. “Then, we said: wow, are the children bored at home, wanting to go back to school, and our son enjoying the development of technology at this speed? It was weird.”

The boy’s parents then sought a support center for children with accelerated intellectual development in São Paulo.

After 5 days of online testing, experts found that he had a high IQ: he achieved 99th percentile hits on the WAIS III, one of the most highly regarded intelligence assessments in the world.

What to do after discovering the high IQ?

Given this result, Gustavo’s school was oriented to offer him a greater focus on his skills, with more hours of music lessons and contact with technology.

The boy’s performance also caught the attention of neuroscientist Fabiano de Abreu, a member of the “genius club”.

“Mensa Brasil does not accept children, so I recommended Gustavo’s parents to submit their son’s candidacy to Mensa International,” says the expert.

To pass, you must demonstrate the minimum 98th percentile on the WAIS III assessment. Until then, 9-year-old Laura Buchelle was the youngest Brazilian child to achieve this milestone and join the “brotherhood”.

Gustavo, at 8, was also accepted and even beat the girl’s record: he became the “little boy” of Brazil in the high intelligence club.

Now, he can participate in meetings with people who have interests similar to his own.

“They are fantastic children, who do what many adults cannot do”, says Abreu.

The neuroscientist is supporting Gustavo’s family and providing advice so that the boy can get scholarships abroad.

And what are the dreams of the little ‘genius’?

“My son is fascinated by the backstage of soap operas and newspapers. There are days when he wakes up and already puts on a suit and tie to stay at home,” says Luciane.

The boy has “business dreams”: he wants to create “Gustavo Saldanha Animation Studios”, with a restaurant, theater, concert hall and TV station.

“If he gets a third of that, that’s good, right? But it’s something for the future. Now, the focus is on playing music at Christmas”, jokes the mother.