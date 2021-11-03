A debutant at Vila Belmiro, Abel Ferreira tries to keep his unbeaten record against Santos

At 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, the palm trees enters the field to face rival Santos, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. In his first match at Vila Belmiro, coach Abel Ferreira will try to keep his unbeaten record against the Alvinegro opponent.

Since the arrival of the Portuguese coach, Palmeiras accumulates four clashes with Santos. So far, there have been three victories for the alviverde team and a draw against their rival from Praia (83.3% success), with nine goals scored and six conceded.

Abel Ferreira lived his high point for Palmeiras precisely in a derby against Santos. On January 30th, with a goal by Breno Lopes, the alviverde team won the final of the Copa Libertadores and celebrated its continental bi-championship in Maracanã.

Interestingly, despite having been at Palmeiras for over a year, the Portuguese coach has not yet worked at Vila Belmiro. The derby for the 24th round of the 2020 Brazilian Championship was played at Santos’ home, but Abel Ferreira was away by covid-19 and saw a 2-2 draw from afar.

In the current season, in two matches played at Allianz Parque, the team led by the Portuguese coach beat Santos by 3-2. The first game was valid for the 11th round of the Campeonato Paulista and the second for the 11th of the Brazilian Championship.

With 52 points gained, seven less than Atlético-MG, Palmeiras occupies the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Santos has 35 points and is in 15th place – Sport, the first member of the relegation zone, has 30 points.

See the classics since the arrival of Abel Ferreira:

Santos 2 x 2 Palms* (Brazilian 2020, 24th round) – Vila Belmiro

Palmeiras 1 x 0 Santos (Libertadores 2020, final) – Maracanã

Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos (Paulista 2021, 11th round) – Allianz Parque

Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos (Brazilian 2021, 11th round) – Allianz Parque

*Abel Ferreira was away by covid-19.

