A historic agreement for indigenous people at COP26: 10 billion reais to protect forests | Society

Indigenous peoples and local communities manage half of the world’s land and care for 80% of the planet’s biodiversity. Despite this, a recent study showed that they received less than 1% of the funding globally dedicated to reducing deforestation. A new historic agreement, reached this Monday at the Climate Summit in Glasgow, puts native peoples once again at the center of the discussion and relaunches their role as guardians of the forests.

UK, Norway, Germany, USA, Netherlands and 17 US private donors have pledged to support indigenous peoples with 1.7 billion dollars (9.66 billion reais) between now and 2025 to fulfill their role as territorial protectors and allies in the fight against climate change. “It’s the first time we’ve seen a global response to our requests,” says indigenous activist Vitória Tauli-Corpuz, a former UN special rapporteur for the rights of indigenous peoples, at the presentation of the measure in Glasgow. “It is the principle of protecting our people, but they need more support. There is no solution to the problems of nature without the indigenous people being at the center”, he adds.

This money will go to indigenous peoples and the communities that make up the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities (GATC), a coalition of organizations from Latin America, Africa and Asia that represents 35 million people in 24 countries. “This funding not only helps fight deforestation, it also helps protect us from future pandemics,” said Nonette Royo, a human rights and environmental lawyer and executive director of The Tenure Facility.

These nearly 10 billion reais will help indigenous peoples and local communities consolidate activities in their territory, strengthen their structures, and acquire the technology needed to map their lands, property records and transactions that involve them. Finally, it will serve to give physical protection to members against the threats they receive as defenders of nature. “The key is that this funding will not go to the big conservation foundations, which are the ones that usually accumulate the main donations, reaching instead to the small communities, which usually receive very little money in these shares”, contextualizes Tauli-Corpuz. “Funding must be based on respect for their culture and the way they see life,” adds Laura García, president and executive director of the Global Greengrants foundation, another of the donor organizations.

“This recognition indicates our commitment to protecting the world’s rainforests and those who live in them,” said Zac Goldsmith, British Environment Minister. “The evidence that indigenous peoples and local communities are the most effective guardians is overwhelming. By investing in them and in their community rights, we are also going to tackle poverty, pollution and pandemics,” he added.

COP26 is not the first international event where indigenous communities have established themselves as an additional voice in decisive conversations. Last September, native peoples played a special role in the World Congress on Nature, organized by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica, its acronym in Spanish), which brings together 3.5 million indigenous people from nine countries, presented the declaration Green Amazon: 80×25 ―after all, adopted as the 129th motion of the assembly―, demanding the protection of at least 80% of the Amazon basin by 2025.

Two girls from the Waorani ethnic group along the Naipo River, a tributary of the Amazon, Ecuador. Caroline Bennett

It is estimated that 17% of the Amazon rainforest has already been razed due to the exploitation of oil and minerals, pollution and deforestation to exploit wood and allow for agricultural expansion, warned Gregorio Díaz Mirabal, leader of Coica, when he arrived on Saturday passed to COP26. “We need to establish an economy that values ​​all forms of life, supports indigenous peoples and keeps the forest standing,” said Díaz.

More investment, better protection

The world is running out of trees and therefore out of oxygen. According to a new report published in October, since 2014 the annual rate of forest cover loss has accelerated by 40%, reaching almost 26 million hectares, an area the size of the United Kingdom. Tropical forests suffered the greatest impact: 90% of all loss. These same territories account for 30% of the carbon needed to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement, that is, to limit global warming this century to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This agreement comes on the same day that a hundred world leaders from countries that represent 85% of the planet’s forests commit to “stop and reverse deforestation and land degradation” by 2030. Specifically, European governments, as well as Ecuador , Honduras, Guatemala, Peru, Russia, Turkey, Uruguay, United States and United Kingdom, committed to disburse the equivalent of 68.14 billion reais, to which add 40.86 billion reais in private investment, to save the forests.

“We have the best carbon capture technology our planet has to offer: our forests,” says Tuntiak Katan, an indigenous leader of the Shuar ethnic group in Ecuador, who is part of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities ―which brings together elected leaders from the world’s largest forest tracts in Indonesia, Africa and Latin America, representing 35 million communities. “Work to protect the future of the planet will only succeed in association with indigenous peoples and local communities. We want to work with you to transform this world. We are the solution you are looking for.”

The funding comes after years of 1.5 billion reais a year being dedicated to protecting forests, of which less than 260 million reached indigenous peoples and local communities. With the announcement made on Monday in Glasgow, Governments and donors involved say they are taking a first step towards redressing “an unfair system” that has not been able to benefit communities that have the knowledge and ability to be the best stewards of Europe. nature.

“Indigenous peoples have been excluded, marginalized from the discussion, from the formulation of policies, while they are the closest to the challenge that climate change represents and the ones who know it most closely. Many paid with their lives to protect their lands”, laments Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, one of the donor organizations, which will contribute 567 million reais to the total amount. “Today we hope that, for the first time, their voice will be heard, because they have always had it, but the Governments were not willing to validate it. It would be the best way to regain your dignity. Paternalism forgot to invite the indigenous people to sit at the table of decisions”, adds Walker.

“We intend to continue this funding for years to come, increasing the money as ambitious programs and proposals are presented. We also ask other donors to strongly increase their support for this important program”, claim the signatories of the communiqué that accompanied the agreement at COP26.

Land ownership, key to its preservation

Another of the barriers that prevent native peoples from becoming the best guarantors in the fight against climate change is land tenure. Approximately half of it in the world is community-based, although some estimates place this figure at 65% or more.

This common territory system supports more than two billion people ―almost a quarter of humanity ―, including between 370 and 500 million indigenous people. However, only 10% of the land in the world is recognized by national law as belonging to native peoples and local communities, and even less is formally registered with a title or certificate of ownership. As a result, land is increasingly threatened by companies and investors struggling to acquire bushels for investment purposes and industrial agriculture production and/or for illegal activities such as logging, mining and hunting.

But the struggle of indigenous peoples for their property comes from afar. In 2017, in Stockholm, the International Fund for the Tenure of Land and Forests was born, the first global institution dedicated to helping communities obtain title to their land and forests. By the end of 2020, the organization had managed to map and manage the property of more than 14.2 million hectares.