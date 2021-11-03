A man doesn’t pay for a program, attacks transvestites and breaks down a motel room – General

Confused and broken in a motel left three people injured in the afternoon of this Tuesday (2/11), in Conjunto Jardim Filadlfia, in Belo Horizonte. The Military Police was called by the manager of the establishment, after hearing screams, arguments and calls for help coming from one of the suites.

Inside the room, the officers found two men arguing and one person each in bed. The place was destroyed, with several broken glass and furniture.

Two of those involved said they closed a 42-year-old ESP program. They hit the three-way program for R$100. However, after the act, the man refused to make the agreed payment and began to argue with the transvestites and break the place.

According to the man, he combined the program with the pair and, in the end, the transvestites would have changed the amount and wanted the amount of R$1,000. He said that he didn’t have the requested amount and the transvestites would have started attacking him and breaking the motel’s objects. The three were taken to the Odilon Behrens Hospital and then taken to the police station.

The motel manager said that the loss caused by the trio was about R$800. According to her, they broke the minibar, bedside mirrors, TV, sheets, pillows, sofa, wall and intercom.