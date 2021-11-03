A man invades the house, opens fire and kills his ex-girlfriend and her son in the North Zone of Rio

A femicide followed by suicide left three people dead on Tuesday afternoon in Barros Filho, in the North Zone of Rio. Without accepting the end of a relationship, Carlos Henrique dos Santos Baptista invaded the home of ex-girlfriend Geilza da Silva Alves, 51 years old, and interrupted a family lunch with gunfire. Geilza died on the spot. Two of her children were also shot, and 27-year-old Alan Alves de Souza failed to resist the injuries. Already his brother, even wounded, managed to jump the window of the property. He survived after being medicated at Hospital Albert Schweitzer, in Realengo in the West Zone. Soon after the shooting, Carlos committed suicide, according to preliminary investigations by the Civil Police.

The survivor posted a video on a social network to reassure friends and family. In the recording, he says he is fine despite having been shot twice in one of his legs. Marcos Vinicius also made a point of clarifying that the author of the shots who killed Geilza and her brother were shot by Carlos Henrique: “I’m recording this video just to say I’m fine. It was just a few stitches in the head and a slight injury (in face) and two shots in the leg. But I was well treated at the two hospitals I went to. Just to complement it… There have been some lies. It wasn’t my father who caused this. It was Carlos, my mother’s ex-boyfriend.”

Carlos Henrique dos Santos Baptista and Geilza da Silva Alves: tragic end Photo: Reproduction

According to the Civil Police, Carlos Henrique had a history of domestic violence. He was investigated for two such offenses in 2003 and 2005, when he was in a relationship with another woman.

Geilza Alves’ relatives and friends used social media this Wednesday to mourn the murder of mother and child. “Today all that’s left is the longing for all the good things you conveyed. Rest in peace, my cousin. Your life was extraordinary, just like you. Geilza was an aunt… I can’t say goodbye to someone so important to me . I believe that I will never stop feeling this pain in my chest because I no longer have it here,” wrote the family member. “Very sad! A beautiful woman at heart,” posted a friend of Geilza’s. “How sad, how cowardly,” wrote a family friend.

According to the Civil Police, an inspection was carried out on the property where the crime took place. An inquiry was initiated by the Capital Homicide Police to investigate the facts and investigations are being carried out.