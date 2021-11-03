Abel Ferreira cites two rivals from Palmeiras and rejects favoritism against Flamengo in the Libertadores decision

Abel Ferreira doesn’t see Palmeiras as favorite against Flamengo in the Libertadores final

O palm trees is 25 days away from the most important match of the season, against the Flamengo, by the end of Libertadores Conmebol. Despite Verdão’s excellent stage, with four consecutive victories, Abel Ferreira rejects any favoritism label attributed to Verdão.

palm trees and Flamengo decide to Libertadores Conmebol on November 27, in Uruguay, broadcast live by FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

after the triumph over Grêmio, the coach was asked about the mission of maintaining regularity until the Libertadores decision. As usual, the Portuguese nailed his feet to the ground.

“It’s one thing when the whole squad is available. When we don’t have injuries, the selectables are all and the coach can choose. When we’re all together, we’re very competitive and strong. Now, when we lack players due to injuries or national teams, wow team is less competitive,” said Abel.

“We will continue to focus, we will continue neither in the eight nor in the eighty, because tomorrow they will start saying that Palmeiras is the favorite for this and that, and Palmeiras is not the favorite to win the next game. Only. Work hard. , to be humble and with a winning mentality”, he added.

Commenting on the oscillation of Brazilian teams, Abel cited the last and next opponents of Palmeiras in Brasileirão as examples.

“It seems easy to win, but it takes a lot of work to win. If you have any doubts, check out the Guild last year. disputed with us the Brazil’s Cup and, in a few days, we’ll play against the saints, who competed with us in the Libertadores final. It’s very difficult to keep the slat on top, it demands sacrifices and resignations from us,” he concluded.

With the victory over Grêmio, Palmeiras resumed second place in the Brazilian championship, with 52 points. The team returns to the field next Sunday, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, at 4 pm.