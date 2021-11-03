Absence of Fogaça is one of the most talked about issues

Once again this season, chef Henrique Fogaça did not participate in an elimination test at “MasterChef Brasil” (Band), which is currently showing its 8th season.

Present during the first test of the episode, won by Isabella, Heitor and Luiz, the chef did not participate in the eliminatory challenge. Program presenter Ana Paula Padrão justified the absence as a health problem.

Immediately, the subject became one of the most talked about on social networks, with the public recalling the incident in which Fogaça was stopped at the hospital on July 30 due to a fall during one of the recordings of the culinary reality show.

The Band canceled the scheduled recordings for the day the accident occurred, but did not comment on changes to the filming that took place the following week.

One day after the fall, Henrique Fogaça shared a video on social media saying he was fine. “The pressure dropped, I fell off the stage and hit my head. I took seven, eight stitches here (in the back) and hurt here in the front,” he explained.

However, the fact that this is the second eliminatory event that the chef does not participate due to some health problem also aroused curiosity and concern.

To try to solve the curiosity, there were even those who asked the chef directly:

Besides Fogaça, Jacquin was also one of the main topics of the night, due to his look.