Aerobatics plane crashes on mother and daughter in Argentina; see video

Both were injured but not life-threatening; pilot was trapped in the hardware and was rescued by firefighters

Plane crash left three injured in Argentina



One plane fell on a 27-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter during a stunt show at a wedding last Saturday, 30, in Cordoba, in Argentina. According to the newspaper Via País, the mother suffered a fractured femur while trying to protect the child, who suffered a fractured pelvis. Both are hospitalized and out of danger. The pilot, on the other hand, was trapped in the hardware and was rescued by firefighters. The operation lasted an hour. He was referred to hospital, but there is no information about his health status. According to the newspaper Lá Nacion, he suffered head trauma and injuries to the chest and abdomen. An investigation was opened to investigate the causes of the fall. A witness recorded the moment the plane crashed, watch below: