After a fight over songwriting, Ludmilla ‘erases’ Anitta from the partnership cover | celebrities



Ludmilla and Anitta – Reproduction

Posted 03/11/2021 10:01 | Updated 11/03/2021 11:04 AM

Rio – Ludmilla has reason to celebrate! The singer has collected gold, platinum and diamond records throughout her career and, this Tuesday, decided to share some plaques she won in celebration of her sales. But one detail caught the attention of netizens: Lud “erased” Anitta from the cover of the hit “Favela Chegou”. In 2020, the artists fought for the authorship of another song, “OndaDifferent”.

“It is God who points out the star that has to shine. It was all worth it! I no longer have a wall to hang platinum, double platinum, gold, diamond, etc… Thanks to everyone who was part of this, it was worth it”, he wrote the funkeira in the Instagram publication.

On Twitter, netizens echoed the fact that the plaque that celebrates the diamond certificate for the hit “Favela arrived” does not also have the photo and name of Anitta, Lud’s partner on the DVD “Hello Mundo”. The same did not happen with Gloria Groove and Xamã, Lud’s partners in other tracks and who were kept on the commemoration plaques.

“The anitters started swearing at Ludmilla because of her ‘Favela Arrived’ certificate and I was like, ‘Oh, why are you cursing the woman?’ Then, I now realized that she took Anitta out of the certificate, and the song ‘hitou’ because of her, where’s the professionalism?”, one person fired. “What is this story that Ludmilla took Anitta’s photo from the certificate?”, asked one more.

Another netizen pondered that the plates are made by the record company, not the singer. “The certificate comes from the record company. No patience for anitters who live in a parallel world. Anitta is busy with an international career, full of subject and gossip, but fans still want to keep talking about Ludmilla,” wrote the person.

remember the story

In 2020, Ludmilla and Anitta fought for the authorship of another song, “OndaDifferent”, featured on the album “Kisses” (2019), by Anitta. Lud even recorded a ten-minute video to explain that the main reason for the disagreement and the end of the partnership was that Anitta appeared as one of the songwriters of the song, which would not have happened.

To prove what he said, Lud shared screenshots of messages with his then friend about the credit issue. Anitta, at the time, played dumb. “Are I a songwriter? I find it difficult, because I never asked for anything,” said the artist, who lives in the United States today.

The confusion took on greater proportions when Ivete Sangalo sang the song at Rock In Rio and Lud was thrilled to see “a sea of ​​people” reproducing her composition. Anitta’s fans, through Twitter, demanded explanations from the artist, since the track is on a powerful album.

“I made this song and showed it to my record company, but they didn’t let me work. But I liked it so much that I decided to post it on the internet. It started to go viral and Anitta saw it and wanted to record it, but it was already going viral… When the record company knew that Anitta liked it, said ‘ok, let’s do it’. And in the beginning it was just me and Anitta and she wanted to bring a gringo. I agreed,” explained Ludmilla.

