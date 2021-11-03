After alleged betrayal and arrhythmia, wife thrills with message to Agüero | International

Instagram aguero

These are definitely not good times for Sergio Agüero. The Argentine striker of Barcelona, ​​​​who recently returned to the fields – after a long recovery from an injury -, had a bad start in the Spanish Championship, with an arrhythmia in his heart, which will force him to be out for at least three more months.

The footballer, who said he was “well and with a lot of courage to face the recovery process”, faces the battle at a time that is also not in his best days in terms of love affairs.

In recent times, it has been speculated, especially from Argentina, that the relationship with Sofía Calzetti was on a tightrope, due to an alleged episode involving Agüero and singer-actress Lali Espósito, who stars in Red Sky’s criminal action drama ( Netflix).

However, putting an end to this situation, at least for this moment, the model gave all the support to the player and, in Instagram stories, left an emotional message. In a photo holding hands, he wrote: “Today more than ever. I love you”.





Instagram aguero

Kun Agüero and Sofia Calzetti met at a nightclub in 2019. There are those who say it was love at first sight. Before, the player had a relationship with Gianinna Maradona, daughter of the former player. After the separation, Diego Maradona came to criticize the Barcelona star.

This Tuesday, the former coach of Aguero, Pep Guardiola, also spoke about the situation and questioned the Argentine’s return to the field.