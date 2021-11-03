After assuming a relationship with Luan Santana, Lucas Lucco makes a surprising revelation

Top Stories

During the program É De Casa, which aired last Saturday, October 30th, Lucas Lucco he surprised everyone by revealing that he had suffered from depression in the past. During the interview, the singer stated that the bad moment happened while he was filming the scenes of Malhação, a soap opera by Globo.

Therefore, according to Lucas Lucco, the depression came because of accumulated commitments. For those who don’t know, at the time, the country singer performed shows while also dedicating himself to recordings. “In 2016, when I was doing soap operas, I was trying to reconcile soap operas and shows”, he said.

“So I recorded from Monday to Friday, and on weekends I did shows. When I saw it, I realized I was doing 30 shows a month. I realized that all this rush, these millions of commitments, were drowning my love for music. And I had depression, panic syndrome…”, declared the artist.

Lucas Lucco’s relationship with Luan Santana

The names of Lucas Lucco and Luan Santana were among the most talked about topics on the internet in the last month. All because a news site had released the information that the two would be in a romantic relationship.

However, Lucas Lucco made a point of assuming that the relationship with Luan Santana is just one of friendship: “I’ll tell you: if I liked men, you’ve known for a long time already”, fired Lucco.

