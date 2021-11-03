After being criticized by Wagner Moura, Mario Frias shoots: ‘Pattico’ – Famous

Wagner Moura and Mario Frias (photo: Disclosure/Assembly)

The Special Secretary of Culture,

Mario Colds

, did not like the actor’s statements

Wagner Moura

during an interview he gave this Monday (11/01) to the program

live wheel

, gives

TV Culture

.

the director of

marighella

he said he would not comment on a sentence said by the president of Fundao Palmares,

Srgio Camargo

, with attacks on the film, which opens this Wednesday (11/04) in theaters.

The launch of the work, which was applauded at the Berlin Film Festival in

2019

and at several international events, it suffered a series of delays due to bureaucratic problems with the

National Film Agency

(

ancine

) and, later, by the pandemic of

Covid-19

.

“I won’t comment. I have no respect for any statement that comes from anyone who is part of this government, or from this guy, that other guy from the Department of Culture. I won’t comment because I don’t respect. We need to choose the fights “stated

Wagner

, when installed to comment the sentence of

Camargo

who called the feature racist.

Unable to defend himself, the former actor of

mallet

, gives

TV Globo

, answered in the

Twitter

this Tuesday (11/2), that lack of mutual respect.

“There are two of us then. I feel nothing but contempt for this pathetic fellow who claps his hands at the bad guy!” he wrote.

As a result, the current secretary of the president’s government

Jair Bolsonaro

(no party) published other posts against

Moorish

, calling him “Wagner Choura” and posting pictures of him with former presidents

squid

and

Dilma

, of

PT

.

