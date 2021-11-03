After being criticized by Wagner Moura, Mario Frias shoots: ‘Pattico’ – Famous

The Special Secretary of Culture,
Mario Colds
, did not like the actor’s statements
Wagner Moura
during an interview he gave this Monday (11/01) to the program
live wheel
, gives
TV Culture
.
the director of
marighella
he said he would not comment on a sentence said by the president of Fundao Palmares,
Srgio Camargo
, with attacks on the film, which opens this Wednesday (11/04) in theaters.
The launch of the work, which was applauded at the Berlin Film Festival in
2019
and at several international events, it suffered a series of delays due to bureaucratic problems with the
National Film Agency
(
ancine
) and, later, by the pandemic of
Covid-19
.
“I won’t comment. I have no respect for any statement that comes from anyone who is part of this government, or from this guy, that other guy from the Department of Culture. I won’t comment because I don’t respect. We need to choose the fights “stated
Wagner
, when installed to comment the sentence of
Camargo
who called the feature racist.
Unable to defend himself, the former actor of
mallet
, gives
TV Globo
, answered in the
Twitter
this Tuesday (11/2), that lack of mutual respect.
“There are two of us then. I feel nothing but contempt for this pathetic fellow who claps his hands at the bad guy!” he wrote.
As a result, the current secretary of the president’s government
Jair Bolsonaro
(no party) published other posts against
Moorish
, calling him “Wagner Choura” and posting pictures of him with former presidents
squid
and
Dilma
, of
PT
.
Check out the publications below: