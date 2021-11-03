After being criticized by Wagner Moura, Mario Frias shoots: ‘Pattico’ – Famous

Wagner Moura and Mario Frias (photo: Disclosure/Assembly)

The Special Secretary of Culture,



Mario Colds



, did not like the actor’s statements



Wagner Moura



during an interview he gave this Monday (11/01) to the program



live wheel



, gives



TV Culture



.

the director of



marighella



he said he would not comment on a sentence said by the president of Fundao Palmares,



Srgio Camargo



, with attacks on the film, which opens this Wednesday (11/04) in theaters.

The launch of the work, which was applauded at the Berlin Film Festival in



2019



and at several international events, it suffered a series of delays due to bureaucratic problems with the



National Film Agency



(



ancine



) and, later, by the pandemic of



Covid-19



.

“I won’t comment. I have no respect for any statement that comes from anyone who is part of this government, or from this guy, that other guy from the Department of Culture. I won’t comment because I don’t respect. We need to choose the fights “stated



Wagner



, when installed to comment the sentence of



Camargo



who called the feature racist.

Unable to defend himself, the former actor of



mallet



, gives



TV Globo



, answered in the



Twitter



this Tuesday (11/2), that lack of mutual respect.

“There are two of us then. I feel nothing but contempt for this pathetic fellow who claps his hands at the bad guy!” he wrote.

As a result, the current secretary of the president’s government



Jair Bolsonaro



(no party) published other posts against



Moorish



, calling him “Wagner Choura” and posting pictures of him with former presidents



squid



and



Dilma



, of



PT



.

Check out the publications below: