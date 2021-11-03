After being sick in the air, Fabíola Reipert denies pregnancy

Fans of Fabíola Reipert took a fright when following the General Balance Sheet SP during this holiday (2/11). She got sick during the show and had to leave the bench at the Poison Time frame while the show was on. Recovered, the journalist spoke with the column Leo Dias and insisted on denying the rumors that she was expecting a baby: “I’m not pregnant, no, as they’re saying”, she assured, laughing.

Fabíola said that she had to take a serum after leaving the attraction’s studio, in the Barra Funda neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo. “I had a bad feeling just before starting the show. Nausea, dizziness…! But I took an IV at the Record’s outpatient clinic and then I came home”, he recalled.

The journalist believes that she will normally be in charge of the attraction this Wednesday (3/11). “I think I’ll wake up better soon,” he said. Hora da Venenosa is one of Record TV’s biggest hits.

The column is rooting for the prompt recovery of Fabíola Reipert.

