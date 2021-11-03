After cyber attack, criminals put Atento data for sale on the ‘deep web’ | Companies

O lockbit cybercriminal group , responsible for attack to the company of Attentive call center , in Brazil, announced on Sunday (31) to have leaked data of the company to sell, on the hidden internet (“deep web”).

Atento was the victim of a cyber attack on October 17th, and has since reported that it has been working to re-establish its systems.

O Value found that LockBit, the same group that promoted a data hijacking attack (ransomware) to consulting Accenture, in August, regularly publishes a countdown to pressure victims into paying a ransom.

Atento informed that there was exposure of business and financial record keeping data after the cyberattack on the company.

In a statement, he stated that the exposure is limited to a record of transaction deals with customers and that “there is no evidence of exposure of data from customers or end users”.

Atento added that it continues to work with the authorities to expedite “the clarification of these unlawful acts and the removal of information that the perpetrators have illegally accessed and published.”

According to the company, investigations and forensic analyzes are ongoing and “many of the services returned to operating permanently or in contingency mode” over the weekend.