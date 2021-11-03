After hanging child upside down on a porch, school principal is arrested

posted on 11/01/2021 7:25 PM / updated on 11/01/2021 7:25 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Social Networks)

On Oct. 28, the headmaster of a private school in Ahraura, Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh, India, hung a student upside down from the balcony as punishment. Information is from the website India Today.

The child would have been pulled up only after screaming and begging for forgiveness while the other students watched. A student at the scene said the child was held upside down for about ten minutes.

Photos of the incident went viral on social media and Mirzapur’s district magistrate ordered a complaint to be filed against the director, named Manoj Vishwakarma. Police filed a lawsuit to investigate the case and arrested the director.

After being arrested, Manoj said he regretted the action he took. The child’s father has filed a complaint under sections 352 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and appropriate sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.