After leaking urine in a ship, astronauts will travel in ‘diapers’ – 11/02/2021

Next week, four astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will pack their bags on the Crew Dragon Endeavor spacecraft and return to Earth. But this time they will have to travel in diapers.

Crew Dragon’s bathroom has been closed since September, when there was a leak of urine during tourists’ trip to space on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission — Elon Musk’s company responsible for building the spacecraft that will bring the astronauts back.

According to Steve Stitch, manager of the program for partnerships with private companies at the US space agency, NASA, the leak detected in the Inspiration4 mission occurred in a spacecraft similar to the one that ISS astronauts will use to return home.

So, until the ship returns to Earth and SpaceX makes sure it doesn’t have any leaks either, the toilet is closed. “We have other means to allow the crew to perform the functions they need,” Stitch said at a news conference last Friday (29).

These “other media” are essentially underwear that sits underneath the spacesuit that astronauts wear and that is capable of absorbing the waste that the crew may have to expel during the trip home.

But the recommendation of NASA technicians, as every father and mother does with their children before hitting the road, is to use the bathroom before the trip.

“Whenever the crew is dressed, they wear underwear under their uniform, and this is a short mission back home,” said Stitch. “So it’s quite common to wear an underwear and they can wear it on the way home.”

Also according to Stitch, the use of this kind of “diaper” is standard in spaceflight and has always been plan B in case of problems with the bathroom of Crew Dragon ships.

In April, astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared an image of the Crew Dragon spacecraft toilet on Twitter. “There is a curtain for more privacy, and the rest is just technical details… let’s say the only advantage is the view,” he wrote.

Mission Details

Next Saturday (6), if all goes as planned, NASA will send the Crew-3 mission to the ISS, with astronauts Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Raja Chari, along with German Matthias Maurer, from ESA (European Space Agency) , aboard a Crew Dragon ship (with the bathroom remodeled) and the Falcon 9 rocket, both from SpaceX.

The team will be on the ISS for six months to replace Crew-2 astronauts: Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet. They are the ones preparing to return —without a bathroom— in the Crew Dragon capsule that is parked in the “garage” of the space station.

Originally, the Crew-3 mission was scheduled to be launched this Wednesday (3), and the return of Crew-2 would be for next Saturday. But one of the astronauts on the team who is still on Earth got sick and the trip had to be postponed to Saturday.

NASA didn’t report the problem or which astronaut got sick, but warned that it was a “small” issue unrelated to covid-19. The date of Crew-2’s return, for the time being, has not yet been rescheduled.