After making the marriage official, Igor Fernandez and her husband report attacks: ‘What crime did we commit?’ | celebrities

Published 02/11/2021 16:47 | Updated 11/02/2021 5:23 PM

Rio – Known for acting in soap operas such as “Bom Sucesso” and “Sob Pressure”, actor Igor Fernandez made his union with psychologist Gabriel Soares official this Monday. However, after sharing photos of the wedding, he received several homophobic messages.

“People are foaming. See why this is important? People die for it every day. With a knife in hand, some of these people would kill me. What crime did I really commit?” asked the actor via Instagram Stories to show various homophobic comments. To answer the loved one, psychologist Gabriel Soares answered Igor’s question and added: “The crime was to love each other.”

Gabriel also stressed that homophobia cannot be tolerated. “Guys, homophobia is a crime! Unacceptable these types of comments. This was just one of many. Very sad,” he wrote, exposing a comment that said “lack of a spanking in these scoundrels,” he wrote, who further claimed the couple will take legal action against homophobes.