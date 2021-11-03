After making the marriage official, Igor Fernandez and her husband report attacks: ‘What crime did we commit?’ | celebrities

Igor Fernandez and Gabrielinstagram reproduction
Published 02/11/2021 16:47 | Updated 11/02/2021 5:23 PM
“People are foaming. See why this is important? People die for it every day. With a knife in hand, some of these people would kill me. What crime did I really commit?” asked the actor via Instagram Stories to show various homophobic comments. To answer the loved one, psychologist Gabriel Soares answered Igor’s question and added: “The crime was to love each other.”
Gabriel also stressed that homophobia cannot be tolerated. “Guys, homophobia is a crime! Unacceptable these types of comments. This was just one of many. Very sad,” he wrote, exposing a comment that said “lack of a spanking in these scoundrels,” he wrote, who further claimed the couple will take legal action against homophobes.