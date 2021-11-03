After review, number of jobs created in 2020 falls by half – News

The number of formal jobs created in 2020 was 46.82% lower than the one announced in January, with much celebration by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the entire economic team.

The update, as a result of the revisions presented by Novo Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), overturns 142,690 to 75,883 the balance of formal vacancies opened over the 12 months of last year.

The difference is the result of a 2.2% higher number of layoffs (from 15.023 million to 15.361 million) and only 1.8% higher admissions (from 15,023,531 to 15,361,234) after including the revisions in the official calculations.

“The big news for us is that, in a terrible year in which GDP fell 4.5%, we created 142,000 new jobs”, celebrated Paulo Guedes when releasing the data from Caged, on January 28th. He attributed the positive result to the BEm (Emergency Benefit for the Preservation of Employment and Income), created to limit layoffs during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest discrepancy registered between the published and updated data, of 177.2%, was verified in the month of June. During the period, it was reported that Brazil had cut 10,984 formal jobs, but, in fact, the loss was even greater, with 30,448 jobs.

In absolute terms, the main difference was recorded in the month of April, when there were 963,703 more layoffs than formal contracts, a number that brings 103,200 more losses compared to the 860,503 cuts initially announced.

Some of the revisions also resulted in more significant volumes of hires, as occurred in January and February, the last two months without the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic on the economy. The new results are, respectively, 76.4% (from 66,818 to 117,893 formal posts) and 19.5% (from 188,869 to 225,648 vacancies) higher than those initially announced.

In a note sent to R7, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the folder now responsible for disclosing the Caged data, says that the differences take into account the declarations made by the companies after the deadline. The process could further reduce the final balance of jobs created last year.

“The panel data considers the declarations made after the deadline. They are incorporated into the statistics up to 12 months after the movement takes place. Thus, until December 2021, data that will impact the 2020 balance can be incorporated”, highlights the statement.