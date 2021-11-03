After suggesting shooting gays, Erasmus will be denounced for homophobia

After claiming to want to shoot gays at night, the pawn Erasmo Viana will be denounced for homophobia. The measure was announced by Agripino Magalhães, who fights for the LGTBQIA+ cause, and will file a criminal complaint against the member of Fazenda 2021.

“Anyone who feels uncomfortable with the other’s sexual orientation must respond in court”, he reinforces.

“He will sue him for LGBTQIphobia. For offending and inciting hatred against the LGBTQIA+ population. Anyone who feels uncomfortable with the sexual orientation of another must respond in court. It is not enough to simply be indignant with cases of LGBQTIphobia. We have to. react! LGBTQIfobic creatures have to respond and be strictly punished by the law”, says the activist.

Erasmus entered the center of controversy after suggesting shooting, with a weapon of paintball, LGBTQIA+ people who attend Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo.

“Those who train there, as I run every morning there, sometimes see the luscious turd paper on the floor, fucking condoms. When you run into the woods at night, the guys will have sex there. Then, he leans against the trees, has sex and, the next day, whoever is going to run catches the burr”, said Erasmo while talking to Gui Araújo at dawn this Tuesday, 2.

Erasmo Viana saying he wants to shoot gay men with a paintball gun in Ibirapuera (SP). #The farm (Video: Playback/PlayPlus/Record) pic.twitter.com/4Onz1OhghF — Adriel Marques (@adrieltmarques) November 2, 2021

Viana, who uses the place to run and produce content about her business and lifestyle, told her to “get out of it”. “I was talking to the guys, with Rodrigo, about getting a gun from paintball one day and go crashing there,” he said about the form of aggression.

The crime of homophobia is considered equal to that of racism, according to the understanding of the Federal Supreme Court and provided for in Law 7716/89. After conviction, the defendant can be imprisoned for up to three years and pay a fine.