Against the grain of the economic crisis, the luxury market grows in Brazil

Unlike national brands and sectors that suffered economic impact during the pandemic, the luxury market has been gaining prominence and growing.

The Brazilian Association of Luxury Companies (Abrael) saw sales of high-end items rise as of last year. The upper middle class that invested their money in products abroad began to consume in the country and the result was an average growth of 51.74% in September 2021 compared to the same period last year.

This change in people’s behavior and consumption habits also caused brands to look to Brazil. Roberto Veiga, coordinator of Abrael explains that, before the pandemic, this type of consumer bought designer items abroad.

“As Brazilians cannot travel to shop, the brands noticed a strong demand in the country and started to invest. Today, exclusive pieces that did not arrive here, now arrive, following the international scene”, highlighted Veiga.

According to the survey released by Abrael, revenue from the luxury goods market reached US$ 5.226 billion in 2020. The projection is for an increase of 3% by 2025.

The biggest movement happens in the main shopping malls that offer variations of international brands such as Iguatemi and Cidade Jardim, in São Paulo, Village Mall and Rio Designer, in Rio de Janeiro; Flamboyant Shopping, in Goiânia, in addition to the Diamond Mall, in Belo Horizonte.

The sales boom in these stores happened mainly through e-commerce, with 694% growth in consumption. Even with the restrictions of the pandemic, sales in malls were not so affected due to delivery services and sales via apps and social networks.

The highlight of the survey goes to the cosmetic products of the company Estée Lauder, which includes several brands, which represented around 15% of the luxury goods market. These are products such as perfumes, skin care, creams, facial masks, makeup, among others.

According to Roberto Veiga, the luxury consumption of the pandemic has undergone changes over time. At first, people looked for self-care, such as specific skincare products, followed by home items. After the flexibilization, they also started to invest in clothes, cars, boats and jets.

“As time went on, consumer priorities changed. At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw a quest for self-care and well-being. We are now seeing an upgrade in consumer goods like cars and travel. To get an idea, cars like Jaguar and Porsche are in high demand in the market”, he pointed out.