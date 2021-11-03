Airbnb launches measure to restrict New Year’s Eve parties – 11/02/2021 – Panel SA

Airbnb users who do not have a history of positive reviews on the hosting platform will be prohibited from booking entire accommodations for a single night on New Year’s Eve.

The measure, which will apply to nine countries, aims to prevent parties from being held and to avoid gatherings. The rule was tested in 2020 in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, and this year it will also cover Brazil, Puerto Rico and New Zealand.

According to Airbnb, more than 240,000 people were denied reservations last New Year. This year, similar rules were used to contain crowds in the United States and Canada, on the 4th of July (American Independence) and Halloween holidays.

with Mariana Grazini and Ana Luiza Tieghi