Airplane that performed stunts crashes and hits mother and daughter in Argentina; Look

A plane performing acrobatic performance crashed on a road and hit a mother and daughter in Córdoba, Argentina. According to the newspaper La Nacion, the aircraft had been hired to perform at a wedding taking place in the area.

The two victims hit on the ground, a 27-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child, had minor injuries, but the 35-year-old pilot, born in Buenos Aires, remains in serious condition in the ICU of the Hospital Regional Eva Perón.

The accident occurred in the city of villa General Belgrano, in the province of Córdoba, around 19:00 (local and Brasília time), last Saturday. The fall was recorded by a person who was filming the acrobatics performed by two planes.

The volunteer firefighters who attended the incident reported that the two victims were walking down the street at the time of the accident. The pilot was stuck to the hardware and had to cut the structure of the aircraft to remove it.

He had an open fracture of the femur, in addition to head and trunk injuries. The child, who was protected by the mother when she realized the aircraft was falling, had injuries to the pelvis, but is doing well. The mother was not hurt.

A judicial investigation was opened to investigate the crash of the plane, which fell near the runway of the Aeroclube de Villa General Belgrano.