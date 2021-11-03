Alec Baldwin breaks open working conditions on film after director’s death · TV News

Alec Baldwin returned to using his social networks this Tuesday (2) after the tragic accident on the set of the film Rust. The actor, who accidentally killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins (1979-2021), shared the story of an employee of the film, who threw open the working conditions in the production. The professional rebutted accusations that the set was chaotic or unsafe.

In a long text divided into seven publications, Baldwin asked his 2 million followers to “read” the statements of Terese Mapgale Davis, one of the contributors to the film in which the accident occurred.

“I’m fed up with this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story about us being overwhelmed and surrounded by unsafe and chaotic conditions is bullshit. We never worked more than 12 hours a day on filming. That was once. of 12 hours. The day Halyna died, we had come out of an 11-hour day of shooting. No one was too tired to do their job. All of that can be proven by daily timesheets,” she began.

She shot that the cameramen had hotels available, but they didn’t consider the establishments posh enough. And he also came out in defense of the production responsible for the film for putting up with such a situation. “They tried to renegotiate their contracts midway through the movie. They literally said they deserved more money and hotels than the rest of the crew because they were better than us. These guys are no heroes. noted.

“These producers, who supposedly didn’t care about their team, worked tirelessly alongside us. They were some of the most approachable and warmest producers I’ve ever worked with. Concerns were heard and addressed. Even these camera idiots were being heard and welcomed. many times what they asked for, until it became too much. Some of these producers gave up a lot to ensure that we could make this film and pay for things like hotels to everyone who asked,” he said.

According to her, a union representative advised the production not to give in to the demands — which were not in accordance with the association’s precepts. Terese also highlighted the professionalism of the team responsible for handling the weapons. For her, the shot was accidental.

“The gunsmith was apprenticed to another well-known gunsmith and had been in the same position, in the same type of film, a few months before. The misfires were accidental discharges, which are more common than you think. Yes, there is a difference. And the weapons were checked immediately afterwards. We had several security meetings. Sometimes several a day,” he detailed.

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21 while filming Rust in Santa Fe, USA. During a rehearsal, Baldwin fired a gun loaded with live bullets into the camera. One of them hit cinematographer and director Joel Souza. Halyna did not survive the injuries, while the filmmaker was taken to hospital and discharged the same day.

See publications by Alec Baldwin: