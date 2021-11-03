Alec Baldwin Posts Security Officer’s Report on Set

Alec Baldwin returned to comment on the accidental shooting that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.” The 63-year-old actor shared an account by Terese Magpale Davis, a production employee, about working conditions at the site.

Baldwin asked fans to read by sharing the entire storyline in Instagram posts.

The story about us being overwhelmed and surrounded by unsafe and chaotic conditions is bullshit. We never work more than 12:30 hours a day of filming. This happened only once. Most of the time we had less than 12 hours of work.

Terese Magpale Davis

Terese reinforced that the team received excellent working conditions also due to the structure of the hotels in which they were staying and that they remained close to the recording locations.

The day Halyna died, we had come out of an 11-hour shooting day. Nobody was too tired to do the job. All this can be proven by timesheets.

Terese Magpale Davis

The “Rust” employee also defended gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, noting that she had great references to being hired for the production. “The misfires were accidental discharges, more common than you think,” he said.

According to the report, all equipment was checked immediately and the team held several meetings to talk about safety, including more than once a day.

The gunsmith was apprenticed to a well-known gunsmith and appeared in another film months earlier in the same role. Was he the most experienced person? No. Did she have the qualifications of an apprentice? Yes. You can say what you like about people who don’t have that much experience and I will agree. But how do you think anyone is going to have that experience? We all had a first job somewhere.

Terese magpale Davis

Following the report, Terese stated that the film crew tried to renegotiate the contracts even with good working conditions and praised the producers involved in the project.

“The concerns were heard and dealt with. Even these ‘camera idiots’ were listened to and given what they asked for, until it became an exaggeration. Some of these producers waived all fees to ensure that we could make the film,” he said.

I asked the producers why they didn’t defend themselves against false accusations about poor working conditions. They say they want to focus on Halyna. They want to give us time to grieve and recover. For them, there will be time to defend their reputations later. The important thing is to make sure the team members are okay.

Terese magpale Davis

Fatal accident

On Oct. 21, 63-year-old Alec Baldwin accidentally shot 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a scenographic gun. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured but was discharged the next day.

Journalist and Soviet Military Base: Meet Director Halyna Hutchins

1 / 7 from Ukraine Halyna was born and trained in journalism in Ukraine Reproduction/Instagram two / 7 soviet military field She reported on her website that she grew up on a Soviet military base inside the Arctic Circle Fred Hayes / Getty Images for SAGindie 3 / 7 Career She moved to London and made documentary productions and migrated to film, moving to Los Angeles. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 7 Independent Films Among the works, she worked on Joe Manganiello’s starring superhero film “Archenemy”, the crime drama “Blindfire” with Brian Geraghtye “Darlin”, a horror feature. Reproduction/Instagram 5 / 7 Halyna got award In 2019, she won the English Riviera Film Festival’s Best Cinematography Award for her work on the short film “Treacle” Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks 6 / 7 Cannes She even attended the Cannes Film Festival, in France, in 2017, to commemorate the screening of ‘Snowbound’, a film in which she was director of photography. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images 7 / 7 ‘Rust’ Halyna died after being hit by a shot from a cinematographic gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of ‘Rust’ in New Mexico Reproduction/Intsgram

The film, which was being shot in the state of New Mexico, in the United States, had its filming suspended indefinitely. “Rust” is a starry western co-produced by Baldwin and directed by Joel.

Police said the gun was loaded with a real bullet. Assistant director Dave Halls reportedly told the actor that she was “cold”, meaning out of ammo. The professional would have even been fired from another production for another problem with an accidental shooting.

There are even reports that before the fatal accident, two other accidental shots took place on set. The lack of security in the place caused some members of the team to resign.

Investigations are ongoing and no one has been detained. Police said it was too early to comment on allegations.

