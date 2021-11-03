All about Call of Duty Vanguard: See Gameplay and Release Requirements | Action games

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the newest game in Activision’s war series. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the title will take players back to World War II with a level of detail never seen before. The game also features the popular multiplayer franchise, the return of the Zombies saga and integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Vanguard arrives Nov. 5 in multi-generation versions for R$319 for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Only for PS4 and Xbox One, the game costs R$ 279, while for PC (via Battle.net) it costs R$ 229.

🎮 We played the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta; see impressions and how to test

1 of 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard brings a group of soldiers forged in World War II on a secret mission to bring down the Axis — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store Call of Duty: Vanguard brings a group of soldiers forged in World War II on a secret mission to bring down the Axis — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

The story of Call of Duty: Vanguard follows the operations of a specialized group called Task Force One, or Vanguard, on a secret mission to thwart a Nazi plot that could lead to victory. The group consists of five soldiers: Arthur Kingsley, the leader; Polina Petrova, a Russian sniper; Wade Jackson, a fearless pilot; Lucas Riggs, demolition specialist; and Richard Webb, Kingsley’s strategist and right-hand man. Together they will fight in battles on the Eastern Front, North Africa, Western Front and in the Pacific until eliminating the Axis plans.

In multiplayer, Vanguard promises to bring 20 maps at launch, including Hotel Royal, Eagle’s Nest, Gavutu and Red Star. While 16 of them work in the main modes, there are 4 of them that are smaller and geared towards the new Battle of Champions, multi-arena survival tournament mode. Another mode also arrives with the game: Patrol, similar to Conflict Zone, where there is a moving objective across the map and players will have to master it on the move.

2 of 2 With 20 maps, “Patrol” mode will be the first in Vanguard multiplayer mode — Photo: Press Release/Call of Duty With 20 maps, “Patrol” mode will be the new feature in Vanguard multiplayer mode — Photo: Press Release/Call of Duty

The Zombies saga will continue the Black Ether series from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, after the experiments that opened a dimensional hole in Projekt Endstation. The villain Oberführer Wolfram Von List has made a pact with a powerful entity called Kortifex the Immortal, and now has access to an army of the undead in Stalingrad. As champions such as Inviktor, Bellekar, Norticus and Saraxis, players will have to work cooperatively to dispatch hordes of monsters back to hell.

The release of Call of Duty: Vanguard will also mark the last moments of the Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone. Various events and limited modes will come to the game as a farewell to the game’s first map. Later, the game will also gain new Vanguard weapons and equipment.

The PC version of Call of Duty: Vanguard was converted by the studio Beenox and will support 4K graphics and Aspect Ratio Ultrawide. The game will also feature custom performance options compatible with DLSS and FSR, technologies from Nvidia and AMD, respectively. Both allow you to reach higher resolutions with machine learning and guarantee lower processing costs for video cards. Check below the minimum, recommended and ideal requirements for competitive or 4K:

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Minimum requirements Minimum requirements Recommended configuration Competitive Ultra 4K Operational system: Windows 10 (64 Bits) Windows 10 or 11 (64 Bit) Windows 10 or 11 (64 Bit) Windows 10 or 11 (64 Bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 4340 or AMD FX 6300 Intel Core i5 2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM memory: 8 GB 12 GB 16 GB 16 GB Video card: Geforce GTX 960 or Radeon RX 470 Geforce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 Geforce RTX 2070, RTX 3060 Ti or Radeon RX 5700XT Geforce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800XT Video memory: 2 GB 4GB 8 GB 10 GB Recommended drivers: Nvidia 472.12 or AMD 21.91 Nvidia 472.12 or AMD 21.91 Nvidia 472.12 or AMD 21.91 Nvidia 472.12 or AMD 21.91 Storage: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only) 61GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only) 61GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only) 61GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only) High resolution resource storage (optional) 32GB 32GB 32GB 64GB

With Call of Duty information (1 and two), Polygon