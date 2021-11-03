all you need to know about the tournament that will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+

Broadcasted by FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+, Women’s Libertadores starts this Wednesday (3).

THE Libertadores Conmebol female starts this Wednesday (3), with live broadcasting of all matches on the ESPN on Star+. So you don’t miss any details, the ESPN.com.br prepared a complete guide of the tournament.

In 2021, three teams from Brazil fight for the continental title: the current champion railway; O Corinthians, champion of Brazilian championship in 2020; it’s the Hawaii Kindermann, national runner-up.

competition history

The first edition of Libertadores Feminina was held in 2009, like saints becoming champion. Cristiane was the top scorer at the time, with 15 goals.

This season, the championship reaches its 13th edition, and with ample green and yellow dominance in terms of titles. Of the 12 trophies already disputed, nine ended up in the hands of Brazilian teams. O Saint Joseph is the biggest winner with three titles achieved (2011, 2013 and 2014). Then, with two cups each, Santos (2009 and 2010) and Railway (2015 and 2020) appear. O Corinthians is also two-time champion, in 2017 and 2019, but the first achievement came in partnership with Audax.

Among teams from other countries, the Athletic Huila (Colombia) won the Women’s Libertadores in 2018, the Sportivo Cleaning (Paraguay) in 2016 and the lap lap (Chile) won in 2012.

In the competition’s historic artillery, they share the leadership christian, currently at Santos; and the Colombian Catalina Usme, today in America of Cali, with 29 goals each.

When and where

Libertadores Feminina 2021 will be played in two countries. Between November 3 and 18, the group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in Paraguay. The grand final will be in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 21, at the Gran Parque Central stadium, using the VAR.

the regulation

Unlike the male format, the first phase of the female Libertadores has 16 clubs divided into four groups with four teams each.

Teams from the same group face off in a single round, and the top two teams advance to the quarterfinals.

Following the World Cup model, the quarterfinals and semifinals are in the knockout knockout format, in a single game. Whoever advances in the two phases guarantees a place in the final and whoever loses competes for third place, in another difference in relation to the men’s.

Participating teams

Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay each have two spots in the competition, while Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela have only one representative.

In addition to these teams, the current champion has a guaranteed place (in 2021, Brazil will then have three clubs) and the host country (Paraguay) also gains one more participant.

See the groups:

Brazilian women’s path

1st round

3/11 (Wednesday) at 5:30 pm – Ferroviaria x Sol de América – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

03/11 (Wednesday) at 7:45 pm – Yaracuyanos vs. Avaí Kindermann – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

11/4 (Thursday) at 5:30 pm – Corinthians x San Lorenzo – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

2nd round

6/11 (Saturday) at 5:30 pm – Ferroviária x Cuenca – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

6/11 (Saturday) at 7:45 pm – Santiago Morning vs. Avaí Kindermann – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

11/7 (Sunday) at 5:30 pm – Corinthians vs Nacional – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

3rd round

9/11 (Tuesday) at 5:30 pm – Santa Fe x Ferroviária – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

9/11 (Tuesday) at 5:30 pm – Avaí Kinderman x Cerro – live on ESPN on Star+

11/10 (Wednesday) at 5:30 pm – Desportivo Capiatá vs Corinthians – live on FOX Sports and ESPN on Star+

Keep an eye

In addition to Ferroviária, current champions, Corinthians is another team that arrives in Paraguay as favorites. Two-time champions of the Brazilian, the “Brabas” are finalists of the Paulista championship and they have strong athletes like Erika, Tamires and Andressinha.

Avaí Kindermann, the 2020 Brazilian vice-champion, has a squad that is also strong, with names such as goalkeeper Bárbara, who has always been present in the Brazilian national team, and striker Lelê.

Among the teams from other countries, the University of Chile, which was in the semifinals of the Libertadores 2020, is a team that can surprise, as well as the Chilean Santiago Morning, who is the champion of the Transición 2020 Tournament.

Cerro Porteño (Argentina), Deportivo Cali (Colombia) and National (Uruguay) are also winners of the national championships of their countries and candidates in Libertadores.