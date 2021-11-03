Allegri confronts players in locker room after defeat and creates tension

According to the newspaper Tuttosport, Massimiliano Allegri had problems with several Juventus players

the technician from youth, Massimiliano Allegri, confronted the players in the locker room after the defeat by Verona 2-1 last Saturday. According to the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, six athletes did not react well to the coach’s charge.

According to the publication, the commander directly criticized the collective performance, focusing on the low offensive volume presented in the field. He would also have pointed out individual mistakes, which displeased some athletes.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In this way, six players in particular would have become angry and then argued with Allegri in the locker room. They would be: Adrien Rabiot, Álvaro Morata, Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Juve did not start the season well at the national level and is coming from a loss to Sassuolo and a draw with international. At the Italian Championship, are just four wins after 11 rounds, leaving the team in 9th place, with 15 points – 16 behind the leader Napoli.

already in Champions League, the Turin club leads Group H, with three triumphs and 100% success, despite not having the best football possible, according to the coach. Juventus returns to the field this Tuesday, at 17:00 (GMT), when it receives the Zenit, at the Allianz Stadium, for the continental competition.