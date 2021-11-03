Alzheimer: the test that promises to detect signs of the disease in 5 minutes

by

Aged hand touching iPad on the table

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

ICA test is sold for use on iPads and is based on artificial intelligence

After millions of years of evolution, our brains have inherited a strong ability to react when we see animals.

Scientists linked to the University of Cambridge in England are using this instinct to help detect signs of a syndrome that is a challenge for families and healthcare systems around the world: dementia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that it already affects 55 million people worldwide and should reach 139 million in 2050.

Dementia is characterized by the deterioration of cognitive functions such as memory and learning. Alzheimer’s disease is its most common form and is behind 60-70% of cases.