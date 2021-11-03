Amazon Echo Dot 4 worth it? Know the pros and cons of the smart box | Speakers

Echo Dot 4 is Amazon’s next generation compact speaker. The box arrives with a new design and several highlights, such as compatibility with the Alexa virtual assistant, a more competitive price and the presence of a 3.5 mm audio jack. It is available for as low as R$ 399 in the watchless version.

Against the accessory weigh the lack of sound power, the poor portability due to the absence of battery and the fact that the Echo Dot 3 is around R$90 cheaper and can be purchased for R$309. TechAll brings together pros and cons for you to decide if it’s worth investing in Echo Dot 4.

🏆 VOTE: What is the best speaker of 2021?

2 out of 5 Echo Dot 4th generation offers the same integration with Alexa present in other Echo products from Amazon — Photo: Divulgação/Amazon 4th generation Echo Dot offers the same integration with Alexa present in other Echo products from Amazon — Photo: Divulgação/Amazon

Echo Dot 4’s greatest asset is Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant offering, capable of understanding a wide variety of commands and instructions, interacting directly with various apps and services, and even controlling connected home devices that are compatible with the platform.

For example, the user can pass commands to Alexa to regulate lamps and sockets in the residence, interact with the refrigerator or TV set, apply new settings in the air conditioner or monitor a surveillance camera.

3 out of 5 Echo Dot 4 has a 3.5mm port for cable connection — Photo: Publicity/Amazon Echo Dot 4 has a 3.5mm port for cable connection — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

Echo Dot was designed to be a wireless product. As such, it uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect to home devices and Amazon servers. Despite this, there is also the option of a 3.5 mm connector, which allows you to connect devices such as computers, tablets, cell phones and consoles directly to the speaker.

This versatility expands the ways in which the product is used and is welcome for anyone who prefers to dedicate the speaker’s wireless capabilities to control and interact with other devices, while using the traditional audio jack to stream music to the box.

3. More affordable than Echo and Echo Studio

The 4th generation Echo Dot isn’t Amazon’s cheapest speaker at the moment – ​​that title still belongs to the 3rd generation Echo Dot. Still, at R$399, it’s cheaper than the Echo and Echo Studio models, sold for R$749 and R$1,699, respectively.

The price difference is substantial, especially for consumers interested in investing in the platform without compromising their budget. While it has its sacrifices in terms of features and sound quality, the Echo Dot 4 offers the same integration with Alexa as the larger, more expensive models.

1. No Dolby Audio or Atmos

4 out of 5 Echo Dot 4th generation may be lacking in sound quality — Photo: Press Release/Amazon 4th generation Echo Dot may be lacking in sound quality — Photo: Press Release/Amazon

Very compact, Amazon’s speaker only has a 1.6-inch speaker. With mono sound, the device lacks a system that emphasizes bass tones – a recurring complaint in foreign reviews – and may disappoint the user looking for a more involving sound.

Another lack of the device, and that ends up differentiating the Echo Dot 4 from the more expensive models of the line, is the lack of audio processing codecs from Dolby. Unlike fourth generation Echo and Echo Studio, Dot doesn’t support Dolby Audio sound or even the Atmos standard found in Studio.

5 out of 5 3rd generation Echo Dot is cheaper and still available in the Brazilian market — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo 3rd generation Echo Dot is cheaper and is still available in the Brazilian market — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

One of the factors that spark interest around compact wireless speakers is portability. For example, you can take a JBL Go 3 wherever you want to listen to music (although the JBL option doesn’t have any smart features like the rival’s).

The Echo Dot 4, on the other hand, limits portability because, while it’s compact and light to carry, it relies on an outlet to function. Battery-free and water-resistant construction, the Echo Dot 4 is an indoor speaker.

3. Echo Dot 3 is cheaper

Aside from the design, the changes between the two generations of Echo Dot are small. The latest version promises slightly higher quality sound, but the user experience is the same. The most significant difference between the two products is the price: Echo Dot is still available on Amazon for prices starting at R$ 309.

Outside the official store it is even possible to find more attractive offers, as the device is in the process of being replaced in the market. If you’re keen on a smart speaker, prefer a compact design and don’t depend on something with superior sound quality, investing in Echo Dot 3 can make sense and help save money.

With information from Amazon, PCMag and TechSpot

Google Nest Mini: know all about the smart speaker

📝 Problems connecting Echo Studio to TV? See answer on TechTudo Forum