Amazon’s “Warms Up Black Friday” has discounts of up to 60%; check out

On the company’s website, there are thousands of ads about products with discounts of up to 60%. Learn more details.

Amazon decided to prepare promotions not only on Black Friday, 11/26, but throughout the month of November. On the company’s website, there are thousands of ads about products with discounts of up to 60%. Promotions were split based on Amazon sectors. Thus, there are 30% discounts for electronics from some brands, such as Sony, Intelbras and Go Pro.

Regarding the book section, Amazon offers promotions of up to 60% on e-books and 50% on physical books. Other products are also at different prices, such as toys, food, beverages, items related to the fashion sector, etc. All new Black Friday Amazon discounts can be checked directly on the company’s website.

Early Black Friday from PicPay

PicPay also announced exclusive promotions even before Black Friday. Thus, fintech will refund 15% of the products purchased with the card (cashback). PicPay has partnered with some companies to guarantee the initiative, such as Netshoes, Casas Bahia, Centauro, Evino, Carrefour, Boticário, Natura, Nike and C&A.

It is worth noting, however, that each company has a different logic for cashbacks.