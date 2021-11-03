Americanas (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4) advance in the merger process; 3G controllers will be diluted

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) – American retailers (AMER3), formerly known as B2W, and Lojas Americanas (LAME4) said on Wednesday (3) that their controllers will be diluted in a merger between the two companies and will hold a stake 29.2% stake in the combined company Americanas.

Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founders of 3G Capital, currently control Lojas Americanas and will become “reference shareholders” and will not hold more than 50% of the voting capital.

They decided to relinquish control of Lojas Americanas without charging a premium for it, the companies said.

Once the transaction is concluded, the shares of Americanas held by Lojas Americanas will be canceled and each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.186 common shares of Americanas.

An appraisal report commissioned by Lojas Americanas as part of the transaction assessed Lojas Americanas’ equity at 10.344 billion reais, while Americanas’ equity was valued at 25.877 billion reais.

The administration of Lojas Americanas also added that there remains the possibility of a reorganization to migrate its shareholder base to a new company, headquartered abroad, whose shares would be listed in the United States.

“The merits of this idea are still present, as is the recognition of the relevance and complexity of the topic and its possible implementation, which should not delay the benefits of the corporate consolidation of the two entities, now proposed.”

Itaú BBA says it sees the news as positive, and a factor driving the shares LAME3 and LAME4, suggesting that the company’s discount tends to end. It also reduces concerns that investors may have about corporate governance (ways of exercising power and implementing order that do not pass directly through the state). Thus, the bank anticipated a positive market reaction to the news, also in the case of Americanas.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos also highlights that it sees the union of the shareholding bases of the companies as positive, making their structure simpler, with better governance and with greater liquidity.

As a holding company, Lojas Americanas shares (LAME4/LAME3) trade at a discount, the famous maintenance discount or holding discount. Thus, with the combination, the discount ceases to exist.

“After the completion of the transaction, the company still intends to list its shares in the United States, creating Americanas Inc, something that we also see as positive, enabling the company to have greater visibility in its actions and to raise capital abroad, which normally has costs minors. If this migration takes place, Brazilian shareholders will be able to choose between receiving BDRs or remaining with the shares listed in the US”, points out Levante.

(with Reuters)

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related