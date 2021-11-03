Americanas completes purchase of Natural da Terra, Alpargatas receives proposal by Osklen, more acquisitions and other highlights

The corporate news this Wednesday (3rd) highlights the proposal by the Dass group for 60% of Osklen, a footwear and clothing brand that belongs to Alpargatas (ALPA4).

Americanas informed that its subsidiary, IF Capital, whose mission is to invest in startups, completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Natural da Terra.

Also noteworthy is the release of the balances of Itaú, Cielo, GPA and CSN this Wednesday. Check out the highlights:

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

The Dass group, owner of the Fila and Umbro brands, made a proposal to acquire 60% of Osklen, a footwear and clothing brand that belongs to Alpargatas (ALPA4).

The proposal was disclosed in a material fact from the publicly-held company. And, according to the document, it is composed of a fixed part of BRL 300 million, to be paid in three installments, in addition to a variable part in the amount of up to BRL 100 million, subject to the achievement of certain goals during the 2022 years and 2023.

Payment would be made within four years of receipt of the proposal, with due monetary correction, in proportion to the company’s share.

Raízen (RAIZ4) concluded the acquisition of 50% of Barcosy Rodados (B&R), for the amount of US$ 121.9 million, of which US$ 31.9 million was paid on this date and US$ 90 million will be paid in 5 installments yearly.

The company signed a contract regulating the right to use the Shell brand for B&R and a Shareholders’ Agreement that regulates the relationship of the parties as shareholders of B&R.

The conclusion of the Transaction marks Raízen’s entry into the Paraguayan Marketing & Services market with 340 retail outlets, complementing the Company’s operating platform in South America.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas informed that IF Capital, a subsidiary of Americanas, whose mission is to invest in startups, concluded the acquisition, on Monday (1), of 100% of the shares of Natural da Terra.

According to a statement, Natural da Terra has a network of 77 stores in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. The network’s online sales represent 16% of the total.

Also on the radar, Americanas’ Board of Directors approved on Wednesday (29) the cancellation of 2,300,719 preferred shares held in treasury, in the total amount of R$44.5 million, without capital reduction.

As a result, the retailer now has 659,310,925 common shares and 1,223,696,087 preferred shares in circulation.

Allied (ALLD3) concluded the acquisition of the entire share capital of Brused, a platform for buying and selling used electronic devices.

The value of the transaction was not revealed.

Since the second half of 2020, with the launch of the iPhone Pra Semper Program, in partnership with Banco Itaú and Apple, Allied has entered this market through the commitment to purchase the devices that are returned by customers at the end of their cycle in the Program .

Mater Dei Hospital (MATD3)

Hospital Mater Dei (MATD3) concluded the acquisition, through its subsidiary RMDSPD Participações, of a 50.1% stake in the share capital of A3 Data Consultoria.

Hospital CM (VVEO3)

CM Hospitalar (VVEO3) concluded the purchase of the entire FW after the fulfillment of the precedent conditions, such as the agreement of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Located in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, FW is a company dedicated to the field of personal hygiene, specializing in the manufacture of handkerchiefs and moistened towels.

CM Hospitalar (VVEO3) also informed that the acquisition of 100% of Tecno4 and Pointmed was completed, after compliance with precedent conditions.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Kora Saúde (KRSA3) announced that it concluded, on November 1, 2021, the acquisition of 80% of the share capital of Grupo Oto, located in the city of Fortaleza, State of Ceará.

The conclusion establishes the formation of the largest hospital group in Ceará, totaling 449 beds. Kora inaugurated its presence in the State of Ceará, becoming the market leader, with reference hospitals in several specialties.

The OTO Group now comprises Hospital Otoclinica Matriz (194 beds), Hospital São Mateus (150 beds) and Hospital Gastroclínica (105 beds), in addition to advanced emergency care units, clinical analysis and imaging units.

telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica’s Board of Directors (VIVT3) approved the sale of part of the shares held by it and issued by its subsidiary “IoTCo Brasil”, representing 0.02% of the capital stock of IoTCo Brasil, to TI&BDT, an indirect subsidiary of Telefónica, for the amount of R$18.99 million.

As a result of the transaction, 50.01% of the share capital of IoTCo Brasil is now held by Telefônica (VIVT3) and 49.99% by TI&BDT.

Pan Bank (BPAN4)

Banco Pan (BPAN4) reported net income of R$191 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 12% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the bank, the main factors for the performance were strong financial margin, cost of credit under control and growing revenues from services rendered.

The annualized return on average equity was 13.6% in 3Q21, compared to a return of 13.2% in the same period last year (3Q20).

The bank’s net financial margin reached 19.3% between July and September 2021, compared to 20.5% in 3Q20.

The net loan provision expense totaled R$378 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to R$300 million in 3Q20.

Azul’s management told the Chilean newspaper “Diario Financiero” that the airline intends to present a proposal to buy Latam as a whole if the company’s creditors do not approve its judicial recovery plan at the end of the month.

Omega (OMGE3) informed that only dissenting shareholders who are proven holders of common shares issued by the company between September 24, 2021 may exercise the right to withdraw.

The reimbursement amount per share to be paid to the dissenting shareholder exercising his withdrawal rights will be R$19.562 per share.

The period for exercising the right to withdraw will be 30 days from the date of publication of the minutes of the EGM, that is, on November 4, 2021.

The refund payment will be made within 90 days after the end of the period for exercising the right of withdrawal.

Banco Inter (BIDI11) called an EGM for the corporate reorganization for November 25, 2021.

The board of directors approved the merger of Inter Holding by Inter Platform, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman jurisdiction, with the listing of its shares on Nasdaq, a stock exchange in the United States.

Energisa (ENGI11) started on Monday (1st) a mandatory public offering for the acquisition of shares held by employees and retirees of its subsidiary Energisa Rondônia.

The mandatory public offering aims to acquire up to 148,204,719 shares, representing 3.54% of Energisa Rondônia’s total share capital.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclinicas (ONCO3) announced that it has entered into an agreement to provide market maker services with Citigroup.

The purpose of the Agreement is to increase the liquidity of the 125,568,306 common shares issued by the company and outstanding on the market under the ticker ONCO3.

Credit Suisse maintains an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for TIM shares (TIMS3), but reduced its target price from R$20.00 to R$16.00, after meeting with the company’s management.

According to the bank, the messages were positive from the meeting, including: the expectation of a positive outcome of the 5G auction, the sale of Oi Mobile may be approved later this year, competition becoming more rational, TIM Live and pre revenue -Pays are expected to gradually improve, potential C6 Bank arbitrage agreement, and a possible repurchase which is still under consideration.

The bank also says that it reduced its Ebitda estimate by around 1% with the increase in inflation and cut net income by approximately 15% with the increase in financial expenses.

Also, the bank says the multiples are attractive at 3.8x EV/Ebitda and 10x P/L.

On the other hand, according to the bank, the potential inability to transfer inflation to prices is the main risk.

Morgan Stanley maintains an equal-weight valuation (perspective of valuation within the market average) for the shares of Vale (VALE3), but reduced its target price from US$18.00 to US$16.00 per ADR.

According to the bank, the assessment is due to the lack of positive catalysts in the near term and lower iron ore prices expected in the coming years due to a challenging structural outlook.

In addition, the bank sees the miner reporting solid cash flow in the coming years, despite forecasts of lower iron ore prices and future payments in the Brumadinho accident, which should allow the company to return excess cash to shareholders for through dividends and buybacks.

However, Morgan Stanley expects the shares to continue to trade at low multiples and below their intrinsic value amid uncertainty around China’s steel and property markets and the potential for higher mining royalties in Brazil.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related