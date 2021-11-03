Amid the crisis at Blizzard, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV are postponed

Blizzard revealed this Tuesday (2) that it has postponed the releases of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, two of its most anticipated games.

No date was given by the company, which just said that “giving teams this extra time to complete the production and creative process to support post-release will ensure the games are fun and engage communities in the future.”

The postponement comes in the midst of the worst crisis in Blizzard history, which is being investigated for sexual abuse and toxic internal ducts.

Image: Disclosure/Blizzard

In addition, the producer also announced the departure of Jen Oneal, one of the co-leaders who had been in charge of the company after the resignation of President J. Allen Brack in August.

Oneal spent just three months in the job and justified his departure to look for new ways to improve diversity in the gaming industry.

With her departure, Mike Ybarra (ex-Microsoft) becomes the only one to run Blizzard from now on.

To understand the crisis that has affected Blizzard, listen to the Game Trends podcast on the subject.

