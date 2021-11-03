Ana Maria Braga exposes the whole truth about the accident and sets the date for her return to Mais Você

Ana Maria Braga appeared in the More you this Wednesday (03) after more than a week away. In the morning, the presenter revealed the truth about the accident he suffered at home and set the date for your return to Globo.

Ana Maria’s return to Mais Você will happen next Monday (08). In her participation in the program, she made a point of thanking the audience, who sent her affectionate messages during her absence.

“I want to thank you because I have been following you here from home, thank you very much for your affection, the people at home with affection. I thank everyone who sent a message, I couldn’t even answer everyone. It was a period of withdrawal, unexpected things happen to us”, he said.

The truth about Ana Maria Braga’s accident

The presenter then said that the accident you had at your house was more than just a fall. Without giving further details, she explained what had happened. He said it was caused by the lack of a “fundamental element” in his body.

“On my way back I will try to explain why it went beyond a simple fall. It’s one thing for you to fall, you have an explanation, but that’s not exactly it, sometimes your body is something you don’t know about, you feel tired here, there and it doesn’t matter”, revealed Ana Maria.

“A surprise like this caught me for the lack of a fundamental element in the organism’s functioning and you only discover it when you literally fall”, she explained.

Return to More You

The veteran also thanked Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete, her replacements in charge of Mais Você, and the entire program team. Expected to return this week, she said she decided to leave it back for next week.

“I want to thank you for holding my bar. I’m fine, I’m just asking that since they’re doing so well, there’s a holiday along the way, why don’t I stay here and have fun until Monday”, she declared, who praised the substitutes’ performance ahead of the morning.

Before that, the presenter had appeared at Bom Dia Brasil and said that she misses her work at Globo. “I’m great, I miss you so much, but whole and full”, he stated.

Ana Maria Braga has been out of Mais Você since last week. She was removed after suffering a fall at her home in São Paulo. At the time, the presenter was taken to the hospital and spent three days under observation.