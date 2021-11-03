Ana Maria details state of health after a fall and reveals when she returns to Mais Você· TV News

Ana Maria Braga decided to appear on Mais Você this Wednesday morning (3) to talk about her health status after the fall she suffered in the kitchen at home. “More complicated than a simple fall,” explained the presenter, who has been away from work since October 25th. The veteran also announced that she will be back at the program’s studio next Monday (8).

The blonde thanked Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete for the replacement in charge of the attraction and explained the reason for not having appeared there before. “I couldn’t even explain it to my friends, in fact, I didn’t see them. It was a period of withdrawal,” she explained.

“Sometimes, unexpected things happen to us, and I’ll try to explain. It’s a little more complicated. It’s one thing to take a fall and have an explanation, but that’s not exactly what it is,” revealed Ana Maria. “Our bodies are a thing that we are not aware of”, he continued.

“We think we know everything, there’s a tiredness here, a little something there and it doesn’t matter much. Suddenly, a surprise like this caught me, due to the lack of a fundamental element in the body’s functioning and you only find out when you fall”, she explained, about the reason for her fall.

At the end of the report, the presenter said she is fine and said that, as last Tuesday (2) was a holiday, she took the opportunity to stretch her leave and will be back next week.

Ana Maria suffered a fall at home in late October and had to be hospitalized. The presenter was discharged two days after the accident.

Check out: