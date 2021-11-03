Ana Maria sends a message live on ‘Mais Você’: ‘It’s a little more complicated than a simple fall’ | Television



Ana Maria Braga talks with Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete at ‘Mais Você’ this Wednesday – Reproduction

Posted 03/11/2021 09:42 | Updated 11/03/2021 10:11 AM

Rio – The presenter Ana Maria Braga, 72, participated in “Mais Você” this Wednesday. This is the first time the veteran appears in public after the fall she suffered at her home, in São Paulo, on October 24th. At the time, Ana Maria hit her head and had to be hospitalized. “Today Fabrício is debuting a new fashion, right. Pants to jump swamp. The treadmill is also respectful”, joked the presenter about Fabrício Battaglini’s pants, who is replacing her alongside Talitha Morete, right at the beginning of the attraction .

“First of all I want to thank you (Fabrício and Talitha) because I have been following the work you have been doing. Thank you very much for the affection you have to give, all the affection… more than anything I want to thank you for the affection that you have to give to the people behind the camera. Thank you to my entire team and to you who have been holding my bar,” said Ana Maria Braga.

The presenter said that she will return to “Mais Você” on Monday and explained that her fall was not “a simple fall”. “I want to thank everyone who has sent messages, I couldn’t answer everyone, I couldn’t even explain to friends. It was a period of retreat. Sometimes unexpected things happen to us. It’s a little more complicated than a simple fall. It’s one thing for you to fall and you have an explanation: I fell, I fell, hit my head,” he began.

“Our body, our organism, is something we don’t know about and suddenly a surprise like this, due to the lack of a fundamental element in the body’s functioning, because you only find out when you fall,” said the presenter about her health condition.

Ana Maria, then, reiterated that she will be back at the “Mais Você” studio on Monday. “On Monday I’ll be there, God willing. But I’m sure these three extra days will give me the breath I need to get there as you deserve. I miss you so much, I wanted to be there with you now . My heart is full of desire to be there, hugging you even if it’s with my eyes, but on Monday I’m there,” he concluded.

Fall

The presenter Ana Maria Braga, 72, took a tumble in her kitchen on October 24th, and hit her head. Ana underwent a tomography at the hospital and the doctor asked her to stay under observation. “Ana took a fall at home yesterday, but luckily everything is fine and she insisted on sending a message asking us to explain everything very well,” said Fabricio Battaglini, at the time.

“I already start sending a kiss to Ana who is watching us from the hospital, where she was admitted to be kept under observation. She fell in the kitchen, slippery floor. The kitchen is the place in the house where most falls happen! And at that moment she fell in the kitchen. hit his head. And that’s no joke. This is a very common domestic accident,” explained Talitha.

According to the presenters, Ana Maria didn’t break anything, but as she hit her head, she had to be kept under observation. “Falls are common at any stage of life. Ana didn’t fracture anything or cut herself, but a more thorough examination was needed, so she had a tomography. And even so, Dr. Buzaid, who arrived at the hospital only in the late afternoon, he thought it best to keep her under observation. I’ll also send you a kiss, Ana. We’re here hoping you’ll recover soon,” concluded the reporter.